Bette Midler, Patti LuPone & More Will Join Fran Drescher for Virtual Cabaret Spectacular

Stage and screen star Fran Drescher has just announced that she will celebrate twenty years of being cancer-free with a virtual cabaret event on June 21 (3pm EST). The special event will feature appearances by Broadway favorites Bette Midler, Patti LuPone, and many more!

Tune in at: http://www.cancerschmancer.org/

Drescher made her screen debut in the 1977 blockbuster film Saturday Night Fever, and later appeared in American Hot Wax (1978) and Wes Craven's horror tale Stranger in Our House (1978). In the 1980s, she gained recognition in the films Gorp (1980), The Hollywood Knights (1980), Doctor Detroit (1983), This Is Spinal Tap (1984), and UHF (1989). She also established a television career with guest appearances on several series. In 1993, she achieved wider fame as Fran Fine in her own sitcom The Nanny, for which she was nominated for two Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress in a Comedy Television Series. She received further recognition for her performances in Jack (1996) and The Beautician and the Beast (1997) and reinforced her position as a leading sitcom star with Living with Fran (2005-2006) and along with the cult classic Santa's Slay (2005)Happily Divorced (2011-2013). She made her Broadway debut in Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella in 2014.

