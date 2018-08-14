Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre Box Office Opens Today For THE FERRYMAN

The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre box office (242 W. 45th Street) is now open for Jez Butterworth's The Ferryman. The play, directed by Sam Mendes, arrives on Broadway this fall. Produced by Sonia Friedman Productions and Neal Street Productions, previews begin Tuesday, October 2 ahead of a Sunday, October 21 opening night. Tickets are also available at www.telecharge.com or by calling 212-239-6200 or 800-447-7400.

The Ferryman's cast will feature most of the play's acclaimed London cast members on the Broadway stage, including Paddy Considine in his stage debut as Quinn Carney, Laura Donnelly as Caitlin Carney, and Genevieve O'Reilly as Mary Carney. The cast will also include Dean Ashton, Glynis Bell, Peter Bradbury, Gina Costigan, Charles Dale, Justin Edwards, Fra Fee, Fionnula Flanagan, Tom Glynn-Carney, Holly Gould, Stuart Graham, Mark Lambert, Carla Langley, Conor MacNeill, Colin McPhillamy, Rob Malone, Dearbhla Molloy, Glenn Speers, and Niall Wright, with further casting to be announced.

Developed by Sonia Friedman Productions and produced with Neal Street Productions and The Royal Court Theatre, The Ferryman opened at The Royal Court in May 2017 to huge critical acclaim and was the fastest-selling play in the theater's history. The sold-out show transferred to the Gielgud Theatre in London's West End, and ended its thrice-extended, year-long run on May 19, 2018.

In London, The Ferryman received an extraordinary 24 five-star reviews. The production won three 2018 Olivier Awards, including Best New Play (marking Jez Butterworth's second Olivier win), Best Actress Laura Donnelly and Best Director Sam Mendes (marking his fourth Olivier win). The Ferryman has also won three 2017 Evening Standard Awards, including Best Play and Best Director, as well as the Emerging Talent Award for Tom Glynn-Carney; three 2018 Whatsonstage Awards, including Best New Play, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor for Fra Fee; and was named the Best New Play at the 2018 UK Critics' Circle Awards.

The Ferryman is set in rural Northern Ireland in 1981. The Carney farmhouse is a hive of activity with preparations for the annual harvest. A day of hard work on the land and a traditional night of feasting and celebrations lie ahead. But this year they will be interrupted by a visitor.

The production is designed by Rob Howell, with lighting by Peter Mumford, and sound and original music by Nick Powell. UK Casting is by Amy Ball CDG and US Casting is by Jim Carnahan, C.S.A and Jillian Cimini C.S.A. Other members of the Broadway creative team will be announced at a later date.

The Ferryman is produced on Broadway by Sonia Friedman Productions & Neal Street Productions with Ronald Frankel, Gavin Kalin Productions, Roy Furman/Ben Lowy, Scott M. Delman, Stephanie P. McClelland, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Kallish Weinstein Creative, Ron Kastner, Starry Night Entertainment, Scott Landis, Steve Traxler, Richard Winkler, Rona Delves Broughton/William Damaschke, 1001 Nights, Burnt Umber Productions, Rupert Gavin, Scott Rudin, Jamie deRoy/Catherine Adler, Sam Levy/Lauren Stevens, and Ramin Sabi/Christopher Ketner.

