Bernadette Peters & Santino Fontana to Headline Signature's 2022 Sondheim Gala Honoring Carol Burnett

On May 16, 2022, Virginia's Tony Award-winning Signature Theatre will honor Carol Burnett with the company's eleventh Stephen Sondheim Award. The Stephen Sondheim Award will be presented at a black-tie Gala Benefit at Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia and will benefit Signature Theatre's artistic, education, and community programs. For the first time ever, single tickets are available to Signature's Sondheim Gala awards presentation beginning at 7PM. Tickets will be $58 and go on sale May 2 at 12PM on Ticketmaster. More information can be found online at SigTheatre.org

Paying tribute to Ms. Burnett with live performances are stars of stage and screen Bernadette Peters and Santino Fontana. DC and Signature favorites Tracy Lynn Olivera, Nova Y. Payton and Bobby Smith will also perform accompanied by Mark G. Meadows and Jon Kalbfleisch.

All guests are required to provide proof of full vaccination and a negative COVID test (rapid antigen OK) taken on May 16th along with a photo ID for admittance to this event. With these safety measures in place, masks are optional at the event.

Carol Burnett is widely recognized by the public and her peers for her work for her comedic and dramatic roles on television, film, and Broadway, most notably The Carol Burnett Show. Named in 2007 by TIME magazine as one of the "100 Best Television Shows of All Time," The Carol Burnett Show ran for 11 years, averaged 30 million viewers per week, and received 25 Emmy Awards, making it one of the most honored shows in television history.

A part of the evening's festivities will be the presentation of The J. Watkins Distinguished Service Award to Merrill and Mark Shugoll. The award was created in 2018 to honor those leaders who've made an extraordinary impact in the greater DC community through their advocacy and passion for the arts and arts education. The award is made in memory of J. Watkins, a long time Signature board member, an important part of the Sondheim Award Gala leadership team, and a tremendous ambassador for Signature and the arts in our community. Merrill and Mark Shugoll have made a huge impact on Signature as well as the arts industry in DC and across the country. Providing countless hours of market research and pivotal insights into audiences through their companies Shugoll Research and the new Limelight Insights by Shugoll, Merrill and Mark have made it possible for theatres and arts venues across the DMV to serve their audiences better. Their research throughout the pandemic has allowed DC theaters to make more informed decisions in a time of great uncertainty. The Shugolls serve on numerous non-profit boards generously giving their support, time and expertise. Additionally, Merrill and Mark founded the non-profit ArtsSpeak! a completely free program to excite students about theatre and the arts that has featured such illustrious guests as Lea Michele, Billy Porter, Patti LuPone, and Audra McDonald.

Table sponsorship for the 2022 Sondheim Award Gala ranges from $12,000 to $100,000 and includes rewarding, year-long visibility and entertainment benefits. Individual tickets are $1,200. For more information about sponsorship and tickets contact Ashley Richardson, Donor Services Manager at 571-527-1828 or events@sigtheatre.org.