Bernadette Peters Joins LAST TRAIN TO FORTUNE Film

Bernadette Peters has joined the cast of Adam Rifkin's upcoming western film, Last Train to Fortune.

Deadline reports that the film will also star Malcolm McDowell, Mary Steenburgen, James Paxton, and Laura Marano in the new film.

Last Train to Fortune follows Cecil Peachtree (McDowell), a stiff schoolmaster who meets outlaw Dooley (Paxton) after missing the last train to Fortune. The pair make a deal that Dooley will bring Peachtree to Fortune in exchange for his teacher's stipend. Along the way, the two encounter gun fights, saloon girls, jail breaks, and more while forming an unlikely bond.

Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Peters has dazzled audiences and critics with her performances on stage and television, in concert, and on recordings. Ms. Peters enjoys a career which boasts an impressive list of television credits, including co-starring in Amazon Prime's highly popular Mozart in the Jungle, which won the 2016 Golden Globe for Best TV Comedy or Musical series. She also co-starred in the CBS All-Access series, The Good Fight, a spin-off of the network's popular series, The Good Wife.

One of Broadway's most critically acclaimed performers, Peters has won numerous accolades including three Tony Awards, a Golden Globe, two Grammy Awards, three Emmy nominations and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She has been seen on Broadway in Into the Woods, Gypsy, Hello Dolly, Sunday in the Park With George, and many more.

Other television credits include NBC-TVs Smash, ABC-TV's Grey's Anatomy and Ugly Betty, to name a few. Peters has recorded six solo albums, including the Grammy-nominated I'll Be Your Baby Tonight, Sondheim, Etc.: Bernadette Peters Live at Carnegie Hall and Bernadette Peters Loves Rodgers & Hammerstein, in addition to numerous original Broadway cast recordings.