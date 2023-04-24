Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bernadette Peters Joins LAST TRAIN TO FORTUNE Film

Bernadette Peters Joins LAST TRAIN TO FORTUNE Film

Adam Rifkin will direct the upcoming film.

Apr. 24, 2023  

Bernadette Peters has joined the cast of Adam Rifkin's upcoming western film, Last Train to Fortune.

Deadline reports that the film will also star Malcolm McDowell, Mary Steenburgen, James Paxton, and Laura Marano in the new film.

Last Train to Fortune follows Cecil Peachtree (McDowell), a stiff schoolmaster who meets outlaw Dooley (Paxton) after missing the last train to Fortune. The pair make a deal that Dooley will bring Peachtree to Fortune in exchange for his teacher's stipend. Along the way, the two encounter gun fights, saloon girls, jail breaks, and more while forming an unlikely bond.

Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Peters has dazzled audiences and critics with her performances on stage and television, in concert, and on recordings. Ms. Peters enjoys a career which boasts an impressive list of television credits, including co-starring in Amazon Prime's highly popular Mozart in the Jungle, which won the 2016 Golden Globe for Best TV Comedy or Musical series. She also co-starred in the CBS All-Access series, The Good Fight, a spin-off of the network's popular series, The Good Wife.

One of Broadway's most critically acclaimed performers, Peters has won numerous accolades including three Tony Awards, a Golden Globe, two Grammy Awards, three Emmy nominations and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She has been seen on Broadway in Into the Woods, Gypsy, Hello Dolly, Sunday in the Park With George, and many more.

Other television credits include NBC-TVs Smash, ABC-TV's Grey's Anatomy and Ugly Betty, to name a few. Peters has recorded six solo albums, including the Grammy-nominated I'll Be Your Baby Tonight, Sondheim, Etc.: Bernadette Peters Live at Carnegie Hall and Bernadette Peters Loves Rodgers & Hammerstein, in addition to numerous original Broadway cast recordings.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas





Related Stories
VIDEO: Get A First Look At Rehearsals for Ivo van Hoves DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera Photo
VIDEO: Get A First Look At Rehearsals for Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera
Get a first look at Baritone Peter Mattei singing the title character’s Act II aria, “Deh vieni alla finestra,” in an early rehearsal, accompanied by assistant conductor Jonathan C. Kelly. 
Video: Chita Rivera Discusses New Memoir on THE VIEW Photo
Video: Chita Rivera Discusses New Memoir on THE VIEW
A theatrical icon and one of Broadway's greatest triple-threat talents, Chita Rivera is one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history having earned 10 nominations, won twice and she received the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. Watch the video of Chita Rivera on The View now!
Agent and DGRW Founding Partner Jim Wilhelm Passes Away at 68 Photo
Agent and DGRW Founding Partner Jim Wilhelm Passes Away at 68
Theatrical agent JIM WILHELM passed away early Monday morning, April 24th, 2023 in New York City at the age of 68 after a short, quiet fight with cancer.
Sierra Boggess & Stefano Da Fre Tie the Knot Photo
Sierra Boggess & Stefano Da Fre Tie the Knot
Broadway's Sierra Boggess and filmmaker Stefano Da Fre are now married! 

From This Author - Michael Major


SCREAM VI to Stream on Paramount+ April 25SCREAM VI to Stream on Paramount+ April 25
April 24, 2023

SCREAM VI, stars Melissa Barrera (“In the Heights”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“Yellowjackets”), Jack Champion (“Avatar: The Way of Water”), Henry Czerny (“Mission Impossible”), Mason Gooding (“Booksmart”), Liana Liberato (“The Best of Me”), Dermot Mulroney (“Insidious 3”), Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”), Josh Segarra (“She-Hulk”), and more.
& JULIET to Perform on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Tomorrow& JULIET to Perform on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Tomorrow
April 24, 2023

The cast of & Juliet will perform on Late Night With Seth Meyers tomorrow, April 25. & Juliet's story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including 'Since U Been Gone,' 'Roar,' 'Baby One More Time,' 'Larger Than Life,' 'That's The Way It Is,' 'Can't Stop the Feeling,' and many more.
Bernadette Peters Joins LAST TRAIN TO FORTUNE FilmBernadette Peters Joins LAST TRAIN TO FORTUNE Film
April 24, 2023

Bernadette Peters has joined the cast of Adam Rifkin’s upcoming western film, Last Train to Fortune. The film will also star Malcolm McDowell, Mary Steenburgen, James Paxton, and Laura Marano.
Warren Zeiders Extends 'Pretty Little Poison' Headlining Tour After Sold-Out Spring RunWarren Zeiders Extends 'Pretty Little Poison' Headlining Tour After Sold-Out Spring Run
April 24, 2023

Rising country star Warren Zeiders extends his Pretty Little Poison headlining tour. The 23 new dates will feature A Thousand Horses as tour support and kick off September 15 in Buffalo, NY, and include Warren’s first headlining show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. 
Jermaine Dupri and Curren$y to Play Concert at Webster HallJermaine Dupri and Curren$y to Play Concert at Webster Hall
April 24, 2023

Grammy® Award-winning producer, songwriter, and rapper Jermaine Dupri, and New Orleans-based rapper and founder of Jet Life Recordings, Curren$y, recently announced they will showcase a live performance of their highly anticipated EP For Motivational Use Only at New York’s infamous Webster Hall on Thursday, May 4th, at 8 PM ET.
share