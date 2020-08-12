BerkleeNYC To Offer Master Of Arts In Creative Media And Technology
Programs include Songwriting and Production, Live Experience Design and Writing and Design for Musical Theater.
BerkleeNYC, Berklee's campus in New York City, will launch its first graduate program starting in September 2021. The Master of Arts in Creative Media and Technology is a one-year, on-campus program consisting of three specializations: songwriting and production, live experience design, and writing and design for musical theater. All three specializations will share a core curriculum focused on creative entrepreneurship, design thinking, and collaboration. Research undertaken by the college found an acute demand in theater, live events, and festivals for creatives with strong technical skills, and a lack of graduate programs devoted to current practices and technology.
Songwriting and Production
The songwriting and production specialization will take an integrated approach to current practices in collaborative, technology-aided songwriting. Students will bolster and refine their artistic expression by analyzing current hit songs, writing music and lyrics, and furthering their technical skills through the examination of modern production styles and beat-making. They will use the latest industry-standard software and hardware in the renovated Power Station at BerkleeNYC facility to gain direct experience and enhance their creative visions.
Live Experience Design
The live experience design specialization will focus on a forward-thinking approach to the design, management, and execution of both live and virtual productions for music, the arts, and corporate and sporting events in a post-pandemic world. Students will receive training in performance technologies, including sound design, lighting design, projection mapping, LED panel technology, stage management, computer-aided design, video production, and livestreaming, all supported by experiential opportunities in New York City.
Writing and Design for Musical Theater
The writing and design for musical theater specialization equips students with theory and experience in the collaborative art of musical theater. Immersion into storytelling, character development, songwriting, cast-recording production, book writing, theatrical visual environment conception, entrepreneurship, innovation, and design thinking will provide a comprehensive toolkit for students in the musical theater space. Working with the top-of-the-line technology on-site, students will gain real-world insight from active professionals in the field while creating and executing artistic works.
"We are thrilled to announce our innovative and experiential degree program at BerkleeNYC for the fall of 2021," said Stephen Webber, executive director of BerkleeNYC and dean of strategic initiatives. "The world is rapidly changing, and performers, artists, and creative innovators are learning to adapt to the new industry standards. Our specializations prepare students with the skills needed to thrive and create in this new artistic landscape."
In 2017, the college, with the help of singer-songwriter and Berklee trustee Pete Muller and the New York Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, purchased the historic Power Station studios. Bruce Springsteen, Madonna, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Herbie Hancock, Bobby McFerrin, Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, the cast of Hamilton, and others have all recorded iconic albums in the space, and it remains a center for the New York City music industry. Power Station at BerkleeNYC is currently finalizing a $15 million renovation, which will include a high-tech black box theater, video control room, 4K video capability with film-stage-quality lighting, 360-degree cinematic virtual reality (VR) capability, writing rooms, and ensemble rehearsal classrooms, along with enhanced facilities and infrastructure. BerkleeNYC will reopen as a state-of-the-art recording facility and a hub of education and creativity.
BerkleeNYC's programs will include a variety of inspiring and informative events for everyone from students to working professionals across the spectrum of music, art, and creative expression. With the support of the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, the New York City Economic Development Corporation, and Pete Muller's vision, Berklee will preserve and build upon the legacy of Power Station by reinvigorating the studios and transforming them into the world's premier destination for large-format recording and forward-thinking arts education programs. BerkleeNYC will also launch an artist development grant program and host free and tuition-based educational programs, performances, and resources for New York-area musicians.
Applications for BerkleeNYC's Master of Arts in Creative Media and Technology program are open now. For more information, visit BerkleeNYC online at nyc.berklee.edu.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Ben Vereen's Son, Ben Vereen Jr., Has Died
BroadwayWorld is saddened to hear of the passing of Benjamin Vereen Jr., the son of Tony-winning actor Ben Vereen....
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Renée Elise Goldsberry and More to Take Part in Upcoming HAM4CHANGE Fundraiser
On Saturday, August 15th, at 4pm PT/7pm ET, members of the original cast of the Tony Award-Winning Broadway Musical Hamilton will come together for th...
VIDEO: Olivia Newton-John Talks Memories of XANADU for the Film's 40th Anniversary
In honor of the 40th anniversary of the musical film Xanadu, star Olivia Newton-John shared what it was like working on the film, what it was like to ...
Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Album Awards; BEETLEJUICE Wins Best New Broadway Cast Recording!
The people have spoken and the results are in for the 2020 BWW Albums/CDs Awards, recognizing the best releases from 2019 & 2020. ...
Confirmed: DIANA Will Premiere on Netflix Next Year Ahead of Broadway Opening
Diana might not be playing on Broadway right now, but it will soon get a royal welcome on Netflix. BroadwayWorld has just confirmed that the musical, ...
Audra McDonald, George Salazar, and Joshua Colley Will Headline STICKS & STONES Benefit
Grammy & Emmy-winning composer & conductor John McDaniel and lyricist/librettist Scott Logsdon will present an online highlights concert of their new ...