VIDEO: New Clip! DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt Guest Stars as Eric McCormack's Date on WILL & GRACE

Ben Platt, Tony Award winner and "Dear Evan Hansen" star, will be guest starring on "Will & Grace" this Thursday, October 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. BroadwayWorld has a clip from the episode below!

"Who's Your Daddy?" will air Thursday, October 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. In the episode, Will (Eric McCormack) and Jack (Sean Hayes) try to date younger guys but find it challenging. Grace (Debra Messing) and Karen (Megan Mullally) experience a crisis that reveals Grace's true feelings about Karen. Ben Platt guest stars.

That's right, honey! A decade after their unforgettable eight-season run, comedy's most fabulous foursome is back. Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally reprise their infamous roles as Will, Grace, Jack and Karen in this exclusive 16-episode first season as well as a 13-episode second season. The legendary James Burrows, director of every original "Will & Grace" episode, returns along with a slew of razor-sharp jabs and dirty martinis. Behold once again, from the minds of Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, TV's wittiest ensemble ever.

Max Mutchnick and David Kohan will write and executive produce. James Burrows will direct and executive produce. "Will & Grace" is produced by Universal Television.

Related Articles