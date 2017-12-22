Ben Platt Selected for Entertainment Weekly's Entertainers of the Year

Entertainment Weekly has made its picks for Entertainers of the Year 2017 and Tony Award-winner, Ben Platt, has made the list.

In a new interview with the magazine, Platt reflects on his fantastic year, which included picking up his first Best Actor honor, meeting his heroes, and living at the center of a cultural phenomenon.

On his big win, Platt says, "The year has been the greatest of my life so far, and the most roller coaster-like. Obviously when I look back, the Tonys jumps out as an incredible experience and just a lifelong dream coming true in a literal way, and the fact that I got to spend it with my whole family and be present for it in a way that I really wanted to be is what I remember the most, and I worked really hard to not let it pass me by without taking it in."

And what is Ben's second favorite memory after winning a Tony? "Beyoncé coming to see Dear Evan Hansen is another big day that pops out in my life because I was in the same room as Beyoncé - need I say more?"

Check out the video below and read the full interview with Ben here!

Ben Platt won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Dear Evan Hansen. This marked the actor's first Tony nomination and win. Platt created the title role to critical acclaim at Arena Stage in Washington, DC and at Off-Broadway's Second Stage Theatre (Obie Award, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Nominations).

Related Articles