Ben Platt, Caissie Levy, and More Join Virtual Israeli Independence Day Celebration

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Broadway stars Caissie Levy, Ben Platt, and Jonah Platt will join celebrities and members of the global Jewish community in an online celebration of the 72nd Israeli Independence Day.

They join actor Josh Malina, author Adeena Sussman, famed therapist Dr. Ruth, acclaimed rapper Matisyahu, Israeli pop star Rita and more in the international celebration.

The event is sponsored by Jewish Federations of North American along with 30 other partners. The one-hour event begins on YouTube at 2PM ET on April 29.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You