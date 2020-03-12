Beginning Tomorrow, All Events at Carnegie Hall Through The End of March Have Been Cancelled

With the health and safety of its public, artists, and staff as its foremost priority, Carnegie Hall today announced that it will be closed for all public events and programming through the end of March, effective midnight tonight, in an effort to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).



All events and programming at Carnegie Hall from Friday, March 13 through Tuesday, March 31, 2020 have been cancelled. For a list of performances at Carnegie Hall that are affected, please click here. Carnegie Hall events on Thursday evening, March 12 will take place as scheduled.



Upcoming education programming presented by Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute-whether taking place at Carnegie Hall or in off-site locations-is suspended through March 31. All free Carnegie Hall Citywide performances in venues throughout New York City are cancelled through March 31.



All other scheduled concerts and programming starting on April 1, 2020 and beyond remain on the schedule pending the reopening of Carnegie Hall. The general public is encouraged to check carnegiehall.org/events for the most up-to-date programming information.



Patrons who purchased tickets by credit card from Carnegie Hall for a performance that has been cancelled will receive automatic refunds; those who purchased by cash at the Box Office may email a scan or photo of the tickets to feedback@carnegiehall.org, along with complete contact details (name, mailing address, and phone number), through June 30, 2020, for a refund. Those who purchased tickets directly from other concert presenters should contact that presenter for refund information.



Patrons who have any further questions should contact CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 or email feedback@carnegiehall.org. Please note that email and call volume may be high with limited in-house staff, and tickets may be refunded on a delayed schedule. We thank you for your patience as we navigate this evolving situation together.





