Bees Deluxe Bring Acid Blues To Silvana

The genre-bending band, Bees Deluxe, stops by Silvana to deliver a dose of acid blues on Thursday, March 3rd from 10pm-midnght. Banned in Boston, exiled from Britain, Bees Deluxe makes Harlem the first stop on their East Coast tour.

Fronted by guitar monster, Conrad Warre, who was a regular at CBGB's in the 1980s and a founding member of the Brooklyn Beat, Bees Deluxe combines distinctive originals with fresh takes on less-travelled tunes by artist like: the Three Kings, Aretha Franklin, Etta James and Joe Zawinul to create a sound that combines elements of blues with funk, jazz and psychedelia.

Bees Deluxe is on a mission to create lightning in a blues-bottle and, in the wake of their onstage musical exploits, capture new audiences and touch their souls. The music is complex, thoughtful, emotional but still playful and irresistible for anyone who likes to get up and dance. Bees Deluxe is more than a band. It's a blues revolution. Catch them live if you can.

"Guitarist Conrad Warre, a regular on the stage at CBGB's and other New York rock clubs in the '80s, has toured with artists such as Joe Jackson, The English Beat and the Specials. Now, fronting Bees Deluxe, he delivers an arresting brand of "acid blues," as illustrated on the band's recent album, "Voice of Dog." Songs such as "Beer," "Song No. 9″ and "Industrial (Espionage)" have a classic blues feel to them, but there's an ineffable modern edge to them immediate and fresh." - Victor Infante, Worcester Telegram.

Album available from the website, and at at live shows.

For more information about Bees Deluxe, please visit: www.beesdeluxe.com