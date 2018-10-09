Bebe Neuwirth to Host and Tyne Daly, Katharine McPhee and Leslie Odom Jr to Present at Princess Grace Awards Gala

The Princess Grace Foundation-USA (PGF-USA) is proud to announce that award-winning actor, director, producer, and philanthropist Tim Daly will accept the distinguished Prince Rainier III Award for his outstanding artistry and exemplary give-back. Daly will be honored at the Princess Grace Awards Gala at Cipriani 25 Broadway in New York on October 16, 2018.

It was also announced that the Awards Gala will be hosted by Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress Bebe Neuwirth, and will feature Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress Tyne Daly, singer-actress Katharine McPhee and Tony Award-winning actor Leslie Odom Jr. (2016 Princess Grace Statue Award Recipient) as presenters. Additionally, the evening will include a special musical performances by CHICAGO MED actress Emma Duncan (2014 Princess Grace Award Winner), AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE actress Carly Hughes (2003 Princess Grace Award Winner), and dance performance by A.I.M (Abraham.In.Motion) dancer Marcella Lewis (2018 Princess Grace Award Winner).

The 2018 Princess Grace Awards Gala continues the legacy of Princess Grace (Kelly) of Monaco, who helped emerging artists pursue their artistic goals during Her lifetime. In total, the Foundation is awarding over $1 million to artists in theater, dance, and film annually. In the presence of Her Serene Highness The Princess of Monaco, the evening is co-chaired by Dennis and Phyllis Washington and Anne Sweeney and Phillip Miller. Major Gala supporters include Rod & Karen Gancas and Dennis & Phyllis Washington as Crown Sponsors.

The Prince Rainier III Award recognizes a renowned leader in the arts whose own accomplishments are coupled

with demonstrated service to their community. Past recipients of the Award include Julie Andrews, Mikhail Baryshnikov, James Cameron, Glenn Close, Queen Latifah, George Lucas, Mandy Patinkin, Sibylle & Robert Redford, Twyla Tharp, Pauletta & Denzel Washington, Cicely Tyson, and Dick Van Dyke. The Prince Rainier III Award includes a grant of $25,000 to the philanthropic organization of the recipient's choice and a uniquely designed sculpture by artist Alex Soldier. Soldier designed a stunning work of art incorporating symbols representing all three disciplines lauded by the Foundation: theater, dance, and film.

Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco said, "It is a privilege to preside over this year's Princess Grace Awards Gala and participate in a celebration supporting the great work of inspiring artists in theater, dance and film. It is my distinct honor to present Tim Daly with the Prince Rainier lll Award. In addition to his impressive work as an actor on both stage and screen, I applaud his devotion to supporting the arts by way of his

decade long commitment as the President of The Creative Coalition, a group that educates leaders in the arts community on issues of public importance, specifically arts advocacy and education."

Toby E. Boshak, Executive Director of the Princess Grace Foundation-USA shared, "Recognizing Tim Daly with the 2018 Prince Rainier III Award reinforces the Foundation's commitment to celebrating noted artists who use their own celebrity to make an impact on their community. Tim's leadership of The Creative Coalition ensures that the arts continue to be part of all our lives and that artists are empowered to have their voices heard."

As previously announced, the evening will also honor Sam Gold, Tony Award-winning director for Fun Home and Kyle Abraham, MacArthur Genius Fellowship Award winner and founder of the dance company A.I.M (Abraham.In.Motion) with 2018 Princess Grace Statue Awards for their continuing excellence in their chosen disciplines.

