Bebe Neuwirth to Host Dancing Classrooms' Virtual MAD HOT BALL

THE MAD HOT BALL will take place on Wednesday, September 23 at 6:30pm EST.

The New York City dance education organization Dancing Classrooms will hold its popular annual fundraiser, known as The Mad Hot Ball, in a virtual format on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 6:30pm EST. The online gala will be hosted by Emmy and Tony Award winning actor Bebe Neuwirth.

Guests who make donations of at least $500 will receive an exclusive invitation to join the VIP Cocktails with Neuwirth, which will feature a mixologist and exclusive performance.

Honorees include Zikomo Barr, Jill Sternheimer, and the New York Junior League.

Special guests will include Jody and John Arnhold; Jeannie and Olivier Egas-Trouveroy; Pierre Dulaine; Yvonne Marceau; and, Carrie and Arthur Steinmetz.

The event will conclude with a Living Room Dance Party led by Dancing Classrooms' Teaching Artists and students and featuring live music by The Paul Errico Quartet.

The Virtual Gala is Dancing Classrooms' largest fundraising event and will be live-streamed on Facebook and Youtube.

Funds raised will benefit Dancing Classrooms, the mission of which is to cultivate essential life skills in youth through the practice of social dance. Throughout its history, the non-profit organization has shown its commitment to justice, equality, and inclusion by engaging more than 600,0000 children worldwide, many of whom are from underserved communities. Dancing Classrooms programs are taught with a progressive-minded, inclusive approach.

The Virtual Mad Hot Ball will celebrate the launch of Stepping into the Future - a campaign to ensure young people across the NYC region continue to experience the joy, connection, and social-emotional benefits of social dance. The gala will be hosted by Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor Bebe Neuwirth, known for her portrayal of Lilith Crane on the TV sitcom "Cheers" and its spin-off "Frasier" and of Velma in the original revival cast of "Chicago" on Broadway. Support in any amount goes directly to supporting Dancing Classrooms programs and individuals may donate and/or RSVP using the link here.

EVENT SCHEDULE:

6:30 - 7:00 PM

VIP Cocktails with Bebe Neuwirth

Mixologist at New York's legendary speakeasy PDT, A-K Hada will feature a special one-of-a-kind cocktail crafted exclusively for Dancing Classrooms and its Stepping into the Future campaign!

Ballroom illuminati Michael Choi and Vanda Polakava will premiere a dance choreographed for the event by frequent So You Think You Can Dance guest choreographer Edward Simon.

7:00 - 7:30 PM

Program + Awards

Alumni Award: Zikomo Barr (Coordinator for Leadership Initiatives, Pace University)

Social and Emotional Learning Champion: New York Junior League. (Dayna Cassidy, President, will accept on behalf of the organization.)

Champion for Social Dance: Jill Sternheimer (Former Director of Public Programs, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts)

Virtual Paddle Raise conducted by Karen Sorbo

7:30 - 8:00 PM

The Living Room Dance Party

The students of Dancing Classrooms Academy will lead in the Step Into the Future, a special dance choreographed by Dancing Classrooms Senior Teaching Artist Eva Carrozza

Live music by The Paul Errico Quartet

About Dancing Classrooms' Stepping into the Future Campaign:

School closures caused by COVID-19 forced an abrupt change to Dancing Classrooms' award-winning in-school residencies. However, Dancing Classrooms knows how important it is to be able to turn on a dime. The Homeroom Edition was launched; a flexible online-only residency program adapted to accommodate remote learning. The Dancing Classrooms Weekend Academy and Youth Dance Company also transitioned to Zoom for 12 weekends of advanced instruction and online "Summer Intensives" kept the most enthusiastic social dancers on their toes in July. To date, approximately 1,000 young people have received Dancing Classroom's world-renowned teaching from the safety of their own homes, in addition to the more than 12,000 students served this fall and winter. Dancing Classrooms' 17 affiliate sites across the globe have also been trained in the Homeroom Edition model and will make instruction available to thousands more young people in their regions -- from Texas to Seattle to Jordan. The organization is eager to partner with more communities to expand access and deepen our commitment to social dance as a way to unleash personal growth and joy. For more information visit Dancing Classrooms' website: https://dancingclassrooms.org/about/

