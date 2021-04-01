Bebe Neuwirth, Da'Vine Joy Randolph & More Join Voice Cast for ULTRA CITY SMITHS

AMC TODAY announced the first round of voice casting for its new half-hour, stop-motion, animated baby doll series, Ultra City Smiths, created by Steve Conrad (Patriot, Perpetual Grace) and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios (Robot Chicken, Crossing Swords).

Slated to premiere Summer 2021, the series will star Jimmi Simpson (Westworld, Black Mirror) as Detective David Mills, Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite Is My Name, The United States vs Billie Holiday) as Detective Gail Johnson, John C. Reilly (Moonbase 8, Ralph Breaks the Internet) as Donovan Smith, Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago, Cheers) as Lady Andrea The Giant, Jason Mantzoukas (Big Mouth, Infinite) as Tim the TMZ reporter, Damon Herriman (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Underground Railroad) as Street Hustler Boy, Melissa Villaseñor (Saturday Night Live, Toy Story 4) as Sister Mary Margaret, Kurtwood Smith (That 70's Show, Robocop) as Carpenter K. Smith, Tim Heidecker (Moonbase 8, Tim & Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!) as Mayor Kevin de Maximum, Chris Conrad (Patriot, Perpetual Grace, LTD) as Nico Onasis, Hana Mae Lee (Patriot, The Babysitter: Killer Queen) as Christina, among others to be announced at a later date.

Over the course of her distinguished career, Bebe Neuwirth has achieved extraordinary success in the theater, television and film. She first made her New York stage debut in the 1980 Broadway production of A Chorus Line. She then appeared in Little Me, Dancin', Sweet Charity, for which she won her first Tony, Damn Yankees and Fosse. Bebe won her second Tony, as well as Drama Desk, Astaire, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League Awards for her performance as "Velma" in the hit musical Chicago, and then later starred as "Morticia Addams"in the Broadway musical of The Addams Family. Bebe is equally known for her work in television and film. She won two Emmys for playing "Dr. Lilith Sternin-Crane"on the TV sitcom Cheers.

Da'VineJoy Randolph is a Tony Award-nominated actress, currently known for her breakout role opposite Eddie Murphy in Netflix's Dolemite Is My Name. The film premiered at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival, and streamed on Netflix on October 25, 2019. The film garnered two nominations at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, including Best Motion Picture -Comedy or Musical.

On stage, Da'Vine was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in aFeatured Role in Ghost, which marked her West End and Broadway debuts. After that, she starred opposite Chris Bauer in the critically acclaimed What Rhymes with America at the Atlantic Theatre Company, for which she was nominated for the Lucille Lortel Award. She also received rave reviews for her performance in the Encores! Off-Center production of The Cradle Will Rock.

From AMC Studios and created by Conrad, the Ultra City Smiths (formerly Mega City Smiths) story unfolds via the stop-motion animation of baby dolls repurposed as a grown-up cast of characters. The series hinges on an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of fictional metropolis Ultra City's most famous magnate (Smith). Two intrepid detectives (Simpson and Randolph) follow the case, rallying to fight against their city's dangerous corruption, at a high cost to themselves and their families, all in pursuit of a gentler place to call home.