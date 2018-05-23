'Beauty Mark' Starring Laura Bell Bundy is Now Available On Digital and On Demand - Watch the Trailer Here!

Harris Doran's award-winning film Beauty Mark, starring Laura Bell Bundy, has been released by The Orchard and is available nationwide On Digital and On Demand. The film, which premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival, where lead actress Auden Thornton won a special jury prize for "Breakout Performance," can be seen on all platforms. This powerful film also stars Catherine Curtin (Love Janis, Orange Is The New Black), Deirdre Lovejoy (Lucky Guy, The Wire), Jeff Kober (Sons of Anarchy), Ben Curtis ("The Dell Dude"), and Madison Iseman (Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle).

Watch the trailer for the film below:

In less than one day, the film has already reached the top 20 Independent Films on the iTunes charts where it is available for purchase: http://radi.al/BeautyMarkFilm

Inspired by true events, Beauty Mark follows a poverty-stricken young mother in Louisville who is forced to move when her house is condemned. With no money and no options, she must confront her abusive past in order to save her family. From the producer of All Is Lost and Margin Call, Beauty Mark is an empowering film which tackles one of the most important social issues of our times. Winner: Los Angeles Film Festival Special Jury Prize "Breakout Performance," Woodstock Film Festival Best Ultra Indie Award, San Luis Obispo International Film Festival Best Feature Film, SENE Film Music & Art Festival Best Feature Film and Best Actress Awards, Austin Film Festival Best Narrative Feature Audience Award.

The Orchard is a pioneering independent film, TV and music distribution company that operates in over 30 global markets. The company, founded as a music distributor in 1997, is an innovative leader in the film and television distribution space, known for its cutting-edge technology that provides filmmakers with up-to-the minute trending data and analytics on their projects. Recent film releases include Flower, BPM (Beats Per Minute), Thelma, Super Dark Times, Sundance Jury Prize winner Dina, The Work, 11/8/16, Trophy and The Hero. Upcoming releases include Outside In, Kings, William Friedkin's The Devil and Father Amorth, American Animals, We The Animals and Under the Eiffel Tower. The company's film division has enjoyed recent successes as the Academy Award-nominated documentaries Cartel Land and Life, Animated; Taika Waititi's The Hunt for the Wilderpeople; Academy Award-winner Morgan Neville's The Music of Strangers; Alex Lehmann's Blue Jay; Antonio Campos' Christine; Pablo Larrain's critically acclaimed, Golden Globe-nominated Neruda; Oren Moverman's The Dinner; and Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent. For more information on The Orchard, please visit www.theorchard.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You