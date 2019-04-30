Emmy-Winning Beatles Tribute Act THE FAB FOUR Wraps Up L.A. Shows & Heads To NYC

After wowing audiences in four of Southern California's favorite L.A. County music venues - The Canyon Club Santa Clarita, The Rose - Pasadena, The Saban Theatre Beverly Hills, and The Canyon Club Agoura Hills - Emmy Award-winning Beatles tribute band, The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute, is headed to New York City.

The popular L.A.-based band will hit Long Island's NYCB Theatre at Westbury for an 8:00 pm performance on Friday, May 3rd before heading to Westchester County's Tarrytown Music Hall for a 7:00 pm Sunday, May 5th date. Tickets for both shows are going fast, so area Beatle fans are advised not to wait to purchase their tickets.

Show details and ticket links for the two New York concerts:

Friday, May 3rd at 8:00 pm (Doors: 7:00 pm): NYCB Theatre at Westbury, 960 Brush Hollow Road, Westbury, NY 11590 | (516) 247-5200 | Event Info: http://www.thetheatreatwestbury.com/EventDetail?tmeventid=0000555FEB5D67DF&offerid=0 | Ticket Link: https://concerts1.livenation.com/event/0000555FEB5D67DF

Sunday, May 5th at 7:00 pm (Doors: 6:00 pm): Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main Street, Tarrytown, NY 10591 | (914) 631-3390 | Event Info: https://tickets.tarrytownmusichall.org/eventperformances.asp?evt=2223 | Ticket Link: https://tickets.tarrytownmusichall.org/ordertickets.asp?p=2926&src=eventperformances

Each of the above concerts is a not-to-be-missed, one-night-only event that will surprise, delight, and reignite Beatlemania for loyal East Coast Beatle fans.

The Fab Four are a troupe of charismatic performers and multi-talented musicians who offer audiences a highly polished professional stage production spanning all the eras of the Beatles' music -- from their early Ed Sullivan and Shea Stadium days through their Sgt. Pepper and Abbey Road eras and beyond. But they don't stop there. In addition to offering concertgoers impeccable musicianship, fine acting, and powerful vocals that sound uncannily like the originals, The Fab Four spark that Beatles Magic that transports audiences right back to the 1960s.

Widely known for their dynamic stage presence and precise attention to detail, The Fab Four have earned many accolades and awards from industry professionals during their two-decades-long career, including an Emmy and four Tellys for their 2012 PBS special, The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute.

And now that the band has added a second talented Brit named Adam Hastings to fill the John Lennon role -- in addition to popular Liverpool native Gavin Pring who plays George Harrison -- they've added yet another layer of authenticity to an already fine-tuned act that's ably supported by founding member Ardy Sarraf as Paul McCartney and long-time cast member Joe Bologna as Ringo Starr.

As music writer William Pankey has stated, "True to the band's description as 'The Ultimate Tribute,' the stage show of The Fab Four moves beyond a traditional concert into the realm of theatrical production." He explains: "The costumes are tailored to pinpoint accuracy, the band never misses a beat with their vocals and musicianship, and the group travels through all iterations of The Beatles, faithfully replicating each era of Beatlemania."

This highly accurate portrayal of the Beatles is one big reason New York Beatle fans will want to be sure to catch one or more of these two local performances. A second reason: The band will be returning to SoCal after the May 5th performance to gear up for their next string of shows - a few among the many that are always eagerly awaited by Beatle fans here, there, and everywhere.

For further information about the shows, concertgoers can visit the event links or call the phone numbers listed above. To learn more about the band, visit The Fab Four website at http://TheFabFour.com.

Photo Courtesy of Robert Kern





