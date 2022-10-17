Baryshnikov Arts Center Presents Pianist Boris Berman, December 1

Baryshnikov Arts Center (BAC) presents a one-night-only recital by pianist Boris Berman on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 7:30pm at BAC's Howard Gilman Performance Space. The program features works by Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov, whose music Berman has championed since the 1960s.

Including two US premieres, the program for solo piano showcases the evolution of Silvestrov's musical style, from the underground Soviet modernism of the post-Stalin USSR to his later works characterized by quiet and intense simplicity. Grammy Award-nominated pianist Berman, who has been praised by The New York Times for his "poetical refinement and intense musicality," displays the technique and prowess that has gained him international stature as a performer and master teacher.

Performance Details:

Boris Berman

Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 7:30pm

Baryshnikov Arts Center

Howard Gilman Performance Space

450 West 37th Street

New York, NY 10018

Tickets: $25

Ticket Link: https://bacnyc.org/performances/performance/boris-berman



Program:

Valentin Silvestrov

Triad (1961-1966)

Sonata No. 2 (1975)

Kitsch Music (1977)

Five Pieces op. 306 (2021) (U.S. Premiere)

Three Pieces, March 2022, Berlin (U.S. Premiere)



Artists:

Boris Berman, piano

Boris Berman is regularly performing in more than fifty countries on six continents. His highly acclaimed performances have included appearances with the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, the Gewandhaus Orchestra, The Philharmonia (London), the Toronto Symphony, Israel Philharmonic, Minnesota Orchestra, Detroit Symphony, Houston Symphony, Atlanta Symphony, St. Petersburg Philharmonic, and the Royal Scottish Orchestra. A frequent performer on major recital series, he has also appeared in many important festivals. Born in Moscow, he studied at Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory with the distinguished pianist Lev Oborin. In 1973, he left a flourishing career in the Soviet Union to immigrate to Israel where he quickly established himself as one of the most sought-after keyboard performers. Presently, he resides in New Haven, USA. A teacher of international stature, Boris Berman heads the Piano Department of Yale School of Music and conducts master classes throughout the world. He has been named an Honorary Professor of Shanghai Conservatory, of the Danish Royal Conservatory in Copenhagen, and of China Conservatory in Beijing. He is frequently invited to join juries of various international competitions. A Grammy nominee, Mr. Berman's recorded all solo piano works by Prokofiev and Schnittke, complete sonatas by Scriabin, works by Mozart, Weber, Schumann, Brahms, Franck, Shostakovich, Debussy, Stravinsky, Berio, Cage, and Joplin. Most recently French label Le Palais des Degustateurs released Boris Berman's recording of Brahms's Klavierstücke and Brahms's chamber music CD with Ettore Causa and Clive Greensmith. In 2000, the prestigious Yale University Press published Professor Berman's Notes from the Pianist's Bench. In this book, he explores issues of piano technique and music interpretation. The book has been translated to several languages. In November 2017, Yale University Press published the newly revised version of the book electronically enhanced with audio and video components. In 2008, Yale University Press published Boris Berman's Prokofiev's Piano Sonatas: A Guide for the Listener and the Performer. Boris Berman has also been an editor of the new critical edition of Piano Sonatas by Prokofiev (Shanghai Music Publishing House). In 2022-23, Boris Berman is performing and teaching in Austria, Belgium, Canada, England, France, Italy, Portugal, Scotland, Spain, and the USA.



BAC is the realization of a long-held vision by artistic director Mikhail Baryshnikov who sought to build an arts center in Manhattan that would serve as a gathering place for artists from all disciplines. BAC's opening in 2005 heralded the launch of this mission, establishing a thriving creative laboratory and performance space for artists from around the world. BAC's activities encompass a robust residency program augmented by a range of professional services, including commissions of new work, as well as the presentation of performances by artists at varying stages of their careers. In tandem with its commitment to supporting artists, BAC is dedicated to building audiences for the arts by presenting contemporary, innovative work at affordable ticket prices. For more information, visit bacnyc.org.

Photo courtesy of Boris Berman