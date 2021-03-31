Barrio Independent Productions Announces Open Call Frenzy Short Film Festival 2021

This year, Barrio Independent Productions returns with the successful "frenzy short film festival", an initiative focusing on the social and psychological vulnerabilities of individuals and communities at large.

BIP continues its commitment to providing opportunities for new independent filmmakers through the first-ever short film festival in East Harlem dedicated to the human psyche. All Shorts and scripts must revolve around some "Frenzy" episode (a phase in which excitement seems to lead us to unconsciousness, and that can become negative when control is lost, or behavior transgresses what society considers "normal").

This year, Frenzy Short Film Festival has two categories: Filmmaker (Final production Short-Film) & Screenwriter. Barrio Independent Productions / Frenzy Short Film Festival will select up to three (3) scripts for the writer's competition and up to six (6) short films for the Filmmakers competition. The three (3) selected scripts will be produced into final production.

The Festival will take place with a live audience at El Barrio's Artspace PS109, from November 12th to the 14th, and virtually from November 15 to the 21st, through the BIP Facebook page and via the website at www.bip-nyc.com. Each film will have a link for viewing during those (7) days, (24) twenty-four hours a day.

The public will select the Best Short Film and Best Screenplay. Winners in both categories will receive extraordinary prizes. The submissions will be open to all independent short films; screenwriters and filmmakers from anywhere in the world. We will be accepting submissions for scripts until May 30, 2021, and the call for short films, already filmed (filmmakers), will be open until August 15, 2021. Filmmakers and screenwriters can access the application by going to www.bip-nyc.com.

BIP, led by a group of Committed Artists with an extensive career in the different manifestations of art such as writers, actors, poets, filmmakers, and producers, is a non-profit organization dedicated to artistic productions, committed to collaboration and presentation of cultural and artistic events that reflect our society and that promote and enhance the values of our Latino and Caribbean communities, while serving as a cultural bridge between playwrights, poets, filmmakers, actors, dancers, and all kinds of artistic manifestations.

Frenzy Short Film Festival seeks remarkable new filmmakers and scriptwriters with diverse, engaging content--the type of work defined by forward-thinking perspectives and unconventional yet universally appealing stories and provide an opportunity for writers to realize a full production of their project. Our goal is to produce and promote the creation of shows and cultural events, through different art forms that reflect the traditions and enhance the values of our Latinx communities (including the Caribbean) and minority communities in general.