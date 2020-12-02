Barrett Wilbert Weed Joins BRIDGE AND TUNNEL on Epix

"Mean Girls" star Barrett Wilbert Weed" has joined the cast of "Bridge and Tunnel," an upcoming Epix dramedy series from writer and director Edward Burns.

Set in 1980, Bridge and Tunnel revolves around a group of recent college grads setting out to pursue their dreams in Manhattan while still clinging to the familiarity of their working-class Long Island home town, according to Deadline.

Weed joins the cast in a recurring role as Lizzie, the artsy, sarcastic older sister of Pags (Brian Muller), who dreams of rock stardom for her all-girl punk band, Wildfire.

Sam Vartholomeos, Caitlin Stasey, Gigi Zumbado, JanLuis Castellanos, Brian Muller and Isabella Farrell make up the rest of the cast.

Barrett Wilbert Weed finished her run in the role of Janis Sarkisian in the Broadway production of Mean Girls on March 8th, 2020. She is also well know for playing Veronica Sawyer in the Off-Broadway production of Heathers: The Musical.



Other Broadway credits include Lysistrata Jones. Off-Broadway: Heathers The Musical (Drama Desk Award nomination, Lucille Lortel Award nomination), Found, Bare. Regional: Mean Girls, Cabaret (Helen Hayes Award).

Weed sings "I'd Rather Be Me" from "Mean Girls" in this clip:

Related Articles