Barbra Streisand, Sutton Foster, Spanish Cast of 'A Chorus Line' Join NBC'S ONE NIGHT ONLY: BEST OF BROADWAY

The Tina Fey-hosted special "One Night Only: The Best of Broadway" has announced additional talent to the telecast, airing Thursday, Dec. 10 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) on NBC, including special performances from Barbra Streisand and global superstar Antonio Banderas with the Spanish cast of "A Chorus Line."

Sutton Foster ("The Music Man"), Brittney Mack ("Six: The Musical"), Rob McClure ("Mrs. Doubtfire: A New Musical") and Mary-Louise Parker ("How I Learned to Drive") have also just been announced as performers on the program.

"One Night Only: The Best of Broadway" is brought to viewers across the country with reduced commercials by presenting partner T-Mobile.

Previously announced performances include the casts of "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations," "Chicago," "Jagged Little Pill," "Diana: The Musical," "Jersey Boys," "Mean Girls," "Rent," Kelly Clarkson, Brett Eldredge, Patti LaBelle, and an appearance by the cast of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child."

Previously announced appearances include Annaleigh Ashford, Lance Bass, Kristen Bell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Peter Gallagher, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Sean Hayes, Nathan Lane, Camryn Manheim, Alanis Morissette, Jerry O'Connell, Leslie Odom Jr., Billy Porter, John Stamos, Aaron Tveit, Blair Underwood, Susan Kelechi Watson and Vanessa Williams.

Donations during this special will help Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS provide groceries and medication, health care and emergency financial assistance to those in the Broadway community who are struggling through a pandemic that threatens their health and will shutter their industry for more than a year. In addition to the telecast, NBCUniversal is making a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. To find out how you can help please go to broadwaycares.org/help2020.

The "One Night Only: The Best of Broadway" telecast is a production of Brad Lachman Productions with Lachman serving as executive producer. Bill Bracken is co-executive producer.

