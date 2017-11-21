Barbra Streisand Giving Up Touring?: 'I Would Never Do Another Show'

Yes, we've heard it before, but this time she says she means it! In a new interview with The Associated Press, legendary singer and entertainer Barbra Streisand insists she would never do another concert tour because it's just too exhausting. "No I would never do another show. It's exhausting," says the singer. "I'm not ever going to sit down and plan another show like I had to do with this one,"

Asked if that meant she would never go on tour again, she responds, "No. No. I know. I can't. It's just too vulnerable. It's too hard for me. I wish I loved it. There are so many performers who perform practically the whole year, you know, 200 or 300 days a year. They love it. And I wish I felt that way. It would be great because it's very lucrative but I can't do it. It's just too hard."



Yet thankfully, Ms. Streisand does offer a small glimmer of hope, teasing "I never say never."



The iconic entertainer also reveals what compelled her to hit the road for her most recent concert tour, "Barbra: The Music...The Mem'ries", debuting on Netflix, tomorrow, November 22nd. "I actually did this last tour for a painting," she explains. "There was a painting I wanted and it was expensive. I'm a big fan of (Amedeo) Modigliani. There was a painting I wanted that I really had a save up for it. ... I lent it to the Tate Museum in London. I can't work for money. I have to work for an object that I love, something I want to live with. ...What does money do? It goes somewhere, a stock, a bond. I don't see it. But a painting I can look at every day and enjoy."



Asked what fans can expect from the highly-anticipated Netflix special, Streisand offers, "I try to inhabit each song, you know, as an actress. I try to think of the whole (special) as the producer-director. I try to be very honest with my audience, talk about the times, you know, the political-ness of it."



Netflix's upcoming special, BARBRA: THE MUSIC...THE MEM'RIES...THE MAGIC!. The concert premieres globally on Wednesday, November 22nd. at 12:01am PST. With a career spanning six decades, Barbra Streisand is a legend of both stage and screen with a loyal, loving fanbase. In the Netflix film concert event BARBRA: THE MUSIC...THE MEM'RIES...THE MAGIC! she is joined by an exciting roster of special guests, including a special duet with Jamie Foxx, as she takes audiences on a journey of her life's work, like a stroll down mem'ry lane with a good friend.

Directed by Jim Gable and Barbra Streisand, Barbra: The Music...The Mem'ries...The Magic!, a Netflix film, is produced by Ann Kim and Ned Doyle, with Streisand and Marty Erlichman serving as executive producers. The film is written by Streisand, Jay Landers and Richard Jay-Alexander.

The star of stage and screen returned to the concert stage in 2016 to promote her latest album, "Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway," which paid tribute to Broadway and Hollywood. Streisand was paired with some of Hollywood's biggest stars, including Hugh Jackman, Jamie Foxx, Chris Pine, Alec Baldwin, Antonio Banderas, and Seth McFarlane. The set list featured Broadway classics, including several iconic Sondheim tunes. The album was released on August 26, 2016 and marked Streisand's third and long-awaited Broadway album. The singer released "The Broadway Album" and "Back to Broadway" in 1985 and 1993, respectfully, both of which went multi-platinum.

Source: Billboard

