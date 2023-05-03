Barbara Bryne, Original INTO THE WOODS & SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Company Member, Passes Away at 94

Click Here for More on Obituaries

Actress Barbara Bryne passed away on May 2 at the age of 94.

Bryne was in the original Broadway productions of Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George (as George's mother) and Into The Woods (as Jack's mother). Byrne starred in many productions at Minneapolis' Guthrie Theater, including Mother Courage, The Glass Menagerie, She Stoops to Conquer, Design for Living, and Pygmalion.

On television Byrne starred as "Mrs. Gaffney" on Love, Sidney (1981-83). In 2011 she appeared as Queen Victoria in H.M.S. Pinafore, which was filmed for PBS.

She appeared in the films: Romeo & Juliet (1993 TV film), Into the Woods (1991 TV film), Two Evil Eyes (1990; "The Black Cat" segment), Sunday in the Park with George (1986 TV film), Amadeus (1984), The Bostonians (1984), and The School for Scandal (1975 TV film).