Barack Obama Places THE COLOR PURPLE Among His Favorite Films of 2023; Says He 'Loved It'

The Color Purple movie musical is now playing in theaters.

By: Dec. 29, 2023

The Color Purple Movie
Barack Obama has added The Color Purple as a late addition to his favorite films of 2023.

The former President took to X to share that he "loved it," revealing that he would be adding the movie musical to his annual lineup of favorite films of the year.

The Color Purple joins films like Rustin, Jon Batiste's American Symphony, Oppenheimer, American Fiction, Past Lives, Air, and more as Obama's favorite film's of the year.

The Color Purple star Danielle Brooks shared her excitement over Obama's enthusiasm about the film, posting: "That's what I'm talking about!! Hell Yess!" 

The picture's domestic gross is now $32.3 million since its opening on Monday, December 25. Variety reports that it is now seen as a major awards season player as its prominence at the box office heats up.

Obama's approval of the film joins a list of glowing reviews from audiences and critics alike. Check out BroadwayWorld's review roundup for the film here.

The film stars Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks reprising the roles that they previously played on Broadway. Joining them are Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey, Colman DomingoCorey HawkinsAunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, David Alan Grier, H.E.R., Ciara, Jon BatisteLouis Gossett Jr., Tamela Mann, Deon Cole, Stephen Hill, Terrence J. Smith, Tiffany Elle Burgess, Aba Arthur, Elizabeth Marvel, and more.

This bold new musical take on the beloved classic is directed by Blitz Bazawule (“Black Is King,” “The Burial of Kojo”) and produced by Oprah WinfreySteven SpielbergScott Sanders and Quincy Jones.

Watch the trailer for The Color Purple here:



Why Oprah Didnt Make a Cameo in THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Photo
Why Oprah Didn't Make a Cameo in THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical

Oprah Winfrey is opening up about the surprise cameo in The Color Purple and why she didn't make one herself. While she turned down a potential appearance in the film, the media mogul thinks that Whoopi Goldberg's cameo is 'more special' in the film.

THE COLOR PURPLE Hits $25 Million at the Box Office Photo
THE COLOR PURPLE Hits $25 Million at the Box Office

The Color Purple has hit $25 million at the box office, building on its impressive $18 million debut. The box office feat shows displays a resurgence for movie musicals at the box office, setting the stage for Mean Girls on January 12.

LaChanze Speaks Up About THE COLOR PURPLE Royalties For Im Here Photo
LaChanze Speaks Up About THE COLOR PURPLE Royalties For 'I'm Here'

LaChanze is speaking up about the mark she made on The Color Purple musical. The actress and producer, who won a Tony Award for playing the role of Celie in the original Broadway production, states that she added lyrics to 'I'm Here.'

Video: Fantasia Barrino Performs Im Here During THE COLOR PURPLE Reading Photo
Video: Fantasia Barrino Performs 'I'm Here' During THE COLOR PURPLE Reading

Watch a video of Fantasia Barrino performing 'I'm Here' during The Color Purple table read. The American Idol alum's co-star, Colman Domingo, took to Instagram to share the clip. The new film also features Danielle Brooks reprising her Tony-nominated Broadway performance as Sofia, along with H.E.R., Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and more.

