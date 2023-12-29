Barack Obama Places THE COLOR PURPLE Among His Favorite Films of 2023; Says He 'Loved It'

Click Here for More on The Color Purple Movie

Barack Obama has added The Color Purple as a late addition to his favorite films of 2023.

The former President took to X to share that he "loved it," revealing that he would be adding the movie musical to his annual lineup of favorite films of the year.

Update: I just saw The Color Purple and loved it. I'm adding it to this list as one of my favorite movies of the year. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 28, 2023

The Color Purple joins films like Rustin, Jon Batiste's American Symphony, Oppenheimer, American Fiction, Past Lives, Air, and more as Obama's favorite film's of the year.

The Color Purple star Danielle Brooks shared her excitement over Obama's enthusiasm about the film, posting: "That's what I'm talking about!! Hell Yess!"

That's what I'm talking about!! Hell Yess! https://t.co/oLIuBUnAww — Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) December 29, 2023

The picture's domestic gross is now $32.3 million since its opening on Monday, December 25. Variety reports that it is now seen as a major awards season player as its prominence at the box office heats up.

Obama's approval of the film joins a list of glowing reviews from audiences and critics alike. Check out BroadwayWorld's review roundup for the film here.

The film stars Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks reprising the roles that they previously played on Broadway. Joining them are Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, David Alan Grier, H.E.R., Ciara, Jon Batiste, Louis Gossett Jr., Tamela Mann, Deon Cole, Stephen Hill, Terrence J. Smith, Tiffany Elle Burgess, Aba Arthur, Elizabeth Marvel, and more.

This bold new musical take on the beloved classic is directed by Blitz Bazawule (“Black Is King,” “The Burial of Kojo”) and produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones.

Watch the trailer for The Color Purple here: