Ballet Hispánico Celebrates 50 Years With Virtual Programming and More
#BUnidos presents Latino Pride Mondays, Salsa Tuesdays, Wepa Wednesdays, Tiki-Tiki Thursdays, and Fiesta Fridays.
NPR has reported on the ways in which iconic dance company Ballet Hispánico is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, including virtual programming entitled #BUnidos and more!
Check out the full story HERE.
Ballet Hispánico was founded by Tina Ramirez, a New Yorker of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent, born in Venezuela.
Dancer Melissa Verdecia shared:
"She had a group of young ladies who were learning flamenco and she wanted to give them a platform to showcase their art and their ethnicity,"
Eduardo Vilaro, who became artistic director of the company 11 years ago shared: "Ramirez's vision was to give access and to show artists beyond the stereotypes...Her heart has always been to give Hispanic and Latinx people the place they deserve in the American landscape."
Vilaro continued to say, "I'm interested in exploring the intersectionality of our diaspora... What is Latinx? And who are we? I'm much more interested in having the art catapult us into dialogues."
"Our dancers are ambassadors of the culture, but, you know, much more so of human kindness and connectivity," he shared.
Read the full story HERE.
