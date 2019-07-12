Bagels And Broadway Celebrates One Year Saturday With Stephen Schwartz and More

This Saturday July 13, Valerie Smaldone, New York's 5x Billboard Award winning broadcaster, celebrates the one year anniversary of her weekly radio broadcast and podcast, Bagels and Broadway. Valerie will present a very special show reprising some of her favorite interviews, and she'll also announce news of a new and imminent opportunity for actors with disabilities from Queens Theatre. Listeners can tune in Saturday at 9am to WNYM-AM 970, or online at www.am970theanswer.com.

To recognize the 52 weekly shows she's produced, Valerie will re-play her very first interview on Bagels and Broadway with screen and stage star, Brenda Vaccaro, who appears in the Quentin Tarantino film, "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" opening July 26th. In addition, this year is the 50th anniversary of Midnight Cowboy, which earned Vaccaro a Golden Globe nomination as Best Supporting Actress.

Valerie will also reprise her interview with Stephen Schwartz, from the one-hour special she produced celebrating Wicked's 15 years on Broadway. And a celebration must have a toast, so Valerie will re-play her interview with "The Cocktail Whisperer" mixologist, Warren Bobrow.

A brand new interview with disability activist and Director of Inclusion at Queens Theatre, Greg Mozgala will reveal details about an opportunity at Queens Theatre for actors with disabilities. The theater is presenting a free, two-week workshop for accepted individuals taught by seasoned professionals and celebrities, and the deadline is July 15th.

Recently, Valerie Smaldone's interview with Oscar Hammerstein III, who doesn't think Oscar Hammerstein II would like the new revival of Oklahoma at all, made waves on Page Six and Broadway Briefing.

Valerie Smaldone is a multiple award-winning journalist who has excelled at voiceover work, entertainment specials, event hosting, writing and acting on and off-Broadway since leaving her long held #1 spot on WLTW/106.7 LiteFM after 24 years. For a year, she's been hosting Bagels and Broadway, featuring interviews with Broadway talent and behind the scenes movers and shakers, as well as food news from all five boroughs and the world. The weekly show has featured: Broadway producer Ken Davenport, The Ferryman playwright and Tony Winner, Jez Butterworth, Tootsie writer and Tony Winner Robert Horn, Tony Winner Cady Huffman, dialect coach, Joel Goldes, Fiddler on the Roof producer, Jana Robbins, Fiddler actor Jason Shapiro, writer-director Will Nunziata, composer Joe Iconis, Be More Chill producer, Jennifer Tepper, librettist Winnie Holzman, actors Nicholas Guest, Julie Halston and Renee Taylor, and many other show business luminaries.

In addition to Hammerstein III, Valerie's July 6th interview also featured Erich Bergen, who's on Broadway right now reprising his role as Dr. Pomatter in Waitress through August 12th. Bergen has been lighting up the small screen since since 2014 in his role as Blake Moran, Executive Assistant to Téa Leoni's Secretary of State on Madam Secretary.

Tune in to Bagels and Broadway at 9am this Saturday on WNYM-AM 970, or online at www.am970theanswer.com. The podcast is available at: https://omny.fm/shows/bagels-and-broadway-with-valerie-smaldone/playlists/podcast.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You