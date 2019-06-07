Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: James Davis Whips Up OKLAHOMA! Brown Butter Cornbread!

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this episode, Katie is joined in the kitchen by the star of Oklahoma!, James Davis! Check out the recipe for Katie's Oklahoma! Brown Butter Cornbread below.

Davis is a 2019 Theatre World Award winner for his current portrayal of Will Parker in Oklahoma!. Other credits include: The House of Blue Leaves (dir. David Cromer), Oklahoma! (St. Ann's Warehouse, Bard SummerScape); Jackie Sibblies Drury's We Are Proud to Present... (Soho Rep); The Mother of Invention (Abingdon Theatre Company); The More Loving One (La MaMa E.T.C.). Regional: King Richard II in Richard II, Long Day's Journey into Night, As You Like It (Quintessence Theatre Group, ensemble member); Clybourne Park (Long Wharf Theatre); American Buffalo(Studio Theatre); Juliet opposite Finn Wittrock in Romeo and Juliet (Shakespeare Theatre Company). Training: The Juilliard School.

Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, is presented by In The Raw. The In The Raw family of sweeteners has been making life a little bit sweeter since 1970! From indulgent to mindful there's a sweetener for every occasion. Visit www.intheraw.com to learn more!

Katie's Oklahoma! Brown Butter Cornbread

Ingredients:

-1 Ear of Corn

-1 Stick of Butter

-1/4C Agave In The Raw

-1/4C Maple Syrup

-2 1/4C Buttermilk

-3 Eggs

-1 1/2C Cornmeal

-1C Flour

-1 1/2TBSP Baking Powder

-1/2 tsp Baking Soda

-2 Pinch of Salt

Directions:

-Roast ear of corn in the oven while you prep the rest of your batter by baking at 375 degrees.

-In a cast iron skillet, melt down stick of butter and continuously stir until butter gets a brown tint.

-Pour browned butter into a large mixing bowl and set aside your cast iron skillet. Make sure not to wipe out skillet of excess butter, you will want this for your edges.

-Add agave, syrup, buttermilk and eggs to your mixing bowl and fully mix together.

-Individually add in cornmeal and flour and fully combine until smooth.

-Mix in baking powder, baking soda and salt.

-Remove corn from the oven and shave off corn from stalk and add them to your batter.

-Pour batter into cast iron skillet and bake at 375 degrees for 30 minutes.

-Enjoy with a good bowl of Chili OK!





