BWWPrompts: Your Favorite Broadway Duos!

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

We want to hear from you! We're starting #BwayWorldPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Instagram

Karen/Gretchen @katerockwellnyc - Ashley Park (To which Kate Rockwell responds: OBVIOUSLY)

Jonathan Groff and Lin Manuel Miranda of course - @chelsea_sar3426

come on!! Elphaba and Glinda are SUPERIOR - @silvia.benn03

Janis and Damian! No matter what happens they always have each other's backs. - @chloe_crock

George Salazar and Will Roland - @theshyturtle10

Twitter

The Baker and his Wife, but also Beetlejuice and Lydia - @ryanwessner

Jack kelly and crutchie - @matalampatti

Caissie Levy and Patti Murin! my favorite duo in the world!! Elsa an Anna forever - @celiazagas

Nick Bottom & Will Shakespeare from Something Rotten. "This bottom's gonna be on top!" - @mbmirish

ELDER PRICE AND ELDER CUNNINGHAM!! - @gravitydefier_

Facebook

I know they're not in a show together but I love all of Antonio Cipriano and Renee Rapp's Instagram videos so much. Plus that cover of Wait for Me is one of my faves. -Kim H.

Caitlin Kinnunen & Isabelle McCalla aka Emma Nolan & Alyssa Greene from The Prom. -Amanda G.

Stars - Lea Michele & Jonathan Groff

Characters - Elphaba & Glinda -Tracy V.

Rebecca Luker and Mandy Patinkin (Secret Garden). Hell anyone and Mandy Patinkin! -Pamela L.

Sierra Boggess and Ramin Karimloo cause why not??? - Tiffany M.

Related Articles