BWWPrompts: Which Book Could You Seeing Being Made Into A Broadway Show?

We want to hear from you! We're starting #BwayWorldPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read your responses to today's prompt!

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Instagram

"I feel like "The Perks Of Being A Wallflower" would be a really good musical. I feel like it would be similar to Dear Evan Hansen but also very different." cameron.zane.parrack

"The outsiders! Hands down." @jamieb_broadway

"Definitely Wonder! I think the emotions and the storyline are just so great!" @myasaun

"THE FAULT IN OUR STARS! Ugh it was such a heartwarming funny book that I already know would have such a Dear Evan Hansen style soundtrack. It would be such an amazing and unique show" @timbevens_2

"The bridge to Terabithia would be really amazing as a play or even a musical. It has such an impactful and really raw and human story. I think it could be really beautiful piece of art." @newjennarising

Twitter

"The Great Gatsby might be good as a musical. The costumes and music would be superb!" @FlamingoTalking

"Do graphic novels count? If so, then what about Scott Pilgrim (more specifically Scott Pilgrim vs the World)" @auntiebwrites

"Ella Enchanted" @ham4life3

"The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath. It would make a wonderful operatic drama." @codytastic

"I still want to see the Because of Winn Dixie musical. I think it would be next to join the ranks." @Dav1dZ1MM

Facebook

"I'd love to see "The Kite Runner" on stage. I think the story is heart wrenching and beautiful. It would be a fantastic vehicle for middle eastern inspired music, actors of color, and some beautiful technical theatre challenges like the kites flying above the city." Heather Cribbs

"'Good Omens" was terrific on the small screen, it would be so good on stage!'" Tamara Paget Walters

"I would love to see The Lovely Bones as a stage show, musical or not. Like I'd cry all the way through it, but it would be amazing" Katie Welch

"My favorite book, Sing You Home by Jodi Picoult. Ellen optioned it as a movie, but it's been such a long time I feel like it fizzled out. Broadway, take the reins!" Ginny Kang

"From the Mixed-up files of Mrs Basil E Frankweiler. Set in the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Claudia convinces her brother to run away with her. They live in the museum, gathering coins from the fountain and 'hiding' in plain sight in class field trips. Claudia discovers a statue and is compelled to stay put until she can solve the mystery of who the tru artist is." Judy Conn





Related Articles