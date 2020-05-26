BWWPrompts: Use A Broadway Lyric to Describe Your Quarantine Mood

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

We want to hear from you! We're starting #BwayWorldPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read your responses to today's prompt!

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Instagram

"Anybody maybe happen to know how the hell to do this??" maria.triomphe

"Loathing. Unadulterated loathing." jianaa.k

"I'm breaking down...Now let's consider what I might do next...I hate admitting I've become perplexed" erin.is.tired

"'Im 16 living in quarantine'" - mean girls, it roars janne_arnoy

"'help me to more than survive' -be more chill" elainewongyy

Twitter

"'Is this home , is this where I must learn to be happy? Shut away from the world until who knows when?'" - Beauty and the Beast" @SummerDaisy13

"'Day number....eight-thousand...four hundred and....twenty-three.' - Shrek The Musical"

"'How you watch the rest of the world from a window, while you finish the hat.'"

"It's like I'm losing my mind." @LynnRandallMoy1

"'you're waiting, im waiting cause that's what we do here, same as we do everyday' (the band's visit)" @taylorsnavi

Facebook

"Let this be the day, I'm free of this cabin. Where the only thing that moves is the clock on the wall! Not another boring day in Tree gap New Hampshire! I can't live like this...I can't live like this...foreverrrrr!!!" Aubrey Klarman

"From Rent, 'How do you document real life, when real life's getting more like fiction each day.'" Katherine Danielli

"I ain't getting any younger and before my dying dying day I want space, not just air, let em laugh in my face I don't care, save a space... I'll be there." Marti Allison Kasten

"'The floor creaks, The door squeaks, There's a field-mouse a-nibblin on a broom. And I sit by myself. Like a cobweb on the shelf. By myself in a lonely room' -Oklahoma." Tim Sweeney

"Good times and bum times, I've seen them all but my dear, I'm still here" Chris McLaughlin

