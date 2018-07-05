BWW TV: Watch Susan Blackwell & Company Preview Michael Friedman's GONE MISSING at Encores! Off-Center

ENCORES!
Jul. 5, 2018  

Encores! Off-Center, New York City Center's popular summer musical theater series, continues next week with Gone Missing. John Behlmann, Susan Blackwell, Aysan Celik, Deborah S. Craig, and Taylor Mac will star in the special two-night-only engagement, presented in honor of composer and 2017 Encores! Artistic Director Michael Friedman.

This wry and whimsical docu-musical was created by The Civilians from interviews with real people about physical objects they'd lost and offers a very personal account of how we deal with loss in our lives. Directed by Ken Rus Schmoll, with music direction by Chris Fenwick, the production will also feature choreography by Karla Garcia.

Below, meet the cast and catch a special sneak peek, performed by Susan Blackwell!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play

