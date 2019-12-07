BWW TV: Watch Norm Lewis, Beth Leavel & More Get in the Holiday Spirit at Feinstein's/54 Below!

Earlier this week, Feinstein's/54 Below welcomed Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel (January 13-28); Tony nominee Norm Lewis (Naughty and Nice: December 17-22); Sirius XM Radio personality Christine Pedi (Snow Bizness: December 20 & 29); Award-winning vocalist Seth Sikes (Seth Sikes Celebrates the 20s: December 31) to preview their upcoming engagements.

Acclaimed Broadway leading man and Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with his latest holiday show, Naughty and Nice. This engagement celebrates Norm's fifth annual residency at the famed nightclub, and on hand for the party will be his Director, Richard Jay-Alexander, his Musical Director and Arranger, Joseph Joubert, and the swingin'est cats in town, George Farmer on bass and Parry Cavari on percussion.

Tony Award winner Beth Leavel (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone) is bringing her brand new show to Feinstein's/54 Below for five nights of fun! It's Not About Me is a celebration of her long and storied career as one of Broadway's biggest, belting-est divas. Join us for a night of story and song, taking you through her favorite roles she's played, the ones that got away, and the ones she's still chasing after. Filled with laughs, special guests, and surprises, this is one show you don't want to miss.

Well, do you hear what I hear? Longtime SiriusXM RADIO personality & musical theater powerhouse Christine Pedi (Chicago, Forbidden Broadway, Newsical the Musical) conjures them up in her joyful and triumphant Snow Bizness. With a voice as big as the sea (and a tale as big as a kite) she ushers in the holiday season with her award winning comedic flair, spot on impressions, and songs of good cheer. We may be in a recession, but let nothing you dismay, you'll find comfort and joy as you fall on your knees with laughter!

Seth Sikes rings in the new decade singing Twenty '20s Songs for 2020, backed by his seven-piece band. The songs may be a century old, but Sikes is a modern boy, and he'll do his best to keep the songs as fast and loose as the actual 1920s. Sikes returns after playing to consistently sold-out houses at the venue in his critically-acclaimed tributes to Judy Garland (which won a Broadway World Award), Liza Minnelli, and Bernadette Peters. He is also the Associate Director of The Band's Visit.





