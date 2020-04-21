BWW TV: Watch Bonnie Milligan and Amber Ardolino in Music Video for 'End Up Together'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Ryan McCartan (The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again, Heathers), Andy Mientus (Spring Awakening, "The Flash"), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels, Encores' Promenade), Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening, "Daybreak"), and Peppermint ("Pose," Head Over Heels), along with Amber Ardolino (Moulin Rouge!, Hamilton), Brittney Johnson (Wicked, Sunset Boulevard), and Liisi LaFontaine (Dreamgirls), have lent their voices to a new concept album Within Earshot: Anthems for the In-Between. You can listen here.

A music video for End Up Together featuring Bonnie Milligan and Amber Ardolino has dropped!

Watch the video below!





