Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

BWW TV: Watch Bonnie Milligan and Amber Ardolino in Music Video for 'End Up Together'

Article Pixel Apr. 21, 2020  

Ryan McCartan (The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again, Heathers), Andy Mientus (Spring Awakening, "The Flash"), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels, Encores' Promenade), Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening, "Daybreak"), and Peppermint ("Pose," Head Over Heels), along with Amber Ardolino (Moulin Rouge!, Hamilton), Brittney Johnson (Wicked, Sunset Boulevard), and Liisi LaFontaine (Dreamgirls), have lent their voices to a new concept album Within Earshot: Anthems for the In-Between. You can listen here.

A music video for End Up Together featuring Bonnie Milligan and Amber Ardolino has dropped!

Watch the video below!

BWW TV: Watch Bonnie Milligan and Amber Ardolino in Music Video for 'End Up Together'
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV

  • BWW TV: Karen Olivo, Daniel Breaker and More Call for Passage of the HALT Solitary Confinement Act
  • BWW Exclusive: Conversations and Music with Michael Feinstein- Howard Dietz and Arthur Schwartz
  • BWW Exclusive: Get Fit in 15 with a Workout from Mark Fisher Fitness Trainer Harold Gibbons!
  • BWW Exclusive: Conversations and Music with Michael Feinstein- Judy Garland's Cut Songs