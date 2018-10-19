BWW TV: True Story- THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!

Click Here for More Articles on THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT

FACT: Studio 54 was the place to be last night as Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones, and Bobby Cannavale took their first official Broadway bows in The Lifespan of a Fact. Written by Jeremy Kareken& David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, the play is directed by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman.

Based on the book written by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal, the production is playing limited engagement through Sunday, January 13, 2019.

The determined young fact checker (Daniel Radcliffe) is about to stir up trouble. The demanding editor (Cherry Jones) has given him a big assignment: apply his skill to a groundbreaking piece by the unorthodox author (Bobby Cannavale). Together, they take on the high-stakes world of publishing in this new comedy of conflict. The ultimate showdown between fact and fiction is about to begin - with undeniably delicious consequences.

BroadwayWorld was there to chat with the whole gang on opening night and we're taking you behind the scenes below!

