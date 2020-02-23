Advertisement
BACKSTAGE WITH RICHARD RIDGE
BWW TV: Tony Goldwyn Opens Up About His New, Epic Role in THE INHERITANCE

Tony Goldwyn is back onstage this season in one of the most poignant roles of his career, which happens to be in one of the most powerful plays that Broadway has seen in years. The play is The Inheritance, and you can catch it now through March 15 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

In Matthew Lopez's epic play, Goldwyn plays "Henry Wilcox"- a role he took over from original cast member John Benjamin Hickey in January. What is the complex character all about?

"I've never played a character like this... I don't know that I've ever even seen a character like this onstage," explains Goldwyn. "Henry is a real king, in a way, of his world, and yet he is utterly alone and disconnected emotionally. He's forced into a reckoning ultimately, to face the demons he's been holding at bay."

Wilcox, of course, is a re-conceived character from E.M. Forster's masterpiece Howards End, which Lopez re-envisioned for 21st-century New York. The Inheritance asks how much we owe those who lived and loved before us, questions the role we must play for future generations, and dares us to fearlessly hold on to the wild ride called life.

Watch below as Tony tells us all about how he prepared to step into the epic two-part play, how he originally fell in love with the story, and recounts some of his past Broadway roles!

