BWW TV: The Kid Critics Take a Deep Dive to Bikini Bottom at SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS!

It's not hard to stumble across an excess of reviews for any given Broadway show these days, but there is a group of theatre-goers that is wildly underrepresented when it comes to opinions on Broadway- kids! BroadwayWorld continues KID CRITICS, a series that gives parents and children alike a kid's perspective on Broadway's hottest shows.

We are continuing the series with Tai (11), Isabella (13), and Charles (10), who just stopped by the Palace Theatre to check out SpongeBob Squarepants. Curious about what they thought about the show? Find out below!

Reimagining the beloved Nickelodeon series, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical, now playing at Broadway's Palace Theatre (1564 Broadway at West 47th Street), explodes with energy and features an original pop and rock-infused score by a legendary roster of Grammy® Award-winning songwriters. Led and conceived by visionary director Tina Landau and a Tony Award®-winning design team, this new musical brings the spirit of SpongeBob to life with humanity, heart, and pure theatricality. SpongeBob SquarePantsfeatures a book by Kyle Jarrow, music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt and choreography by Christopher Gattelli.

Related Articles