BWW TV: Preview Magic of the Holidays with the Cast of THE ILLUSIONISTS!

The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays, the mind-blowing holiday spectacular that showcases the jaw dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth, is now in performances for a strictly limited run, through Sunday, January 5.

The Illusionists has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever to be seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.

Since The Illusionists' 2014 Broadway debut, the blockbuster world-famous touring magic spectacular has wowed, entertained, and inspired over 276,000 audience members of all ages in four different incarnations of Witness The Impossible, Live on Broadway, Turn of the Century, and Magic of the Holidays. More than 20 different performers have appeared on Broadway with The Illusionists, bringing their talents to New York from renowned stages worldwide including "America's Got Talent," "Britain's Got Talent," Royal Variety Performances, Los Angeles' famed Magic Castle, and The Illusionists' smash hit engagements on London's West End and on tour around the United States and Canada. Continually breaking box office records all over the world, last year's Broadway production concluded with the best week ever for The Illusionists over four Broadway engagements and the best-selling week anywhere for the acclaimed Illusionists brand.

Below, watch as the Showman, the Manipulator, the Mentalist, the Trickster, the Inventor, and the Unforgettable give a very special sneak peek of this season's magic!





