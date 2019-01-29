WAITRESS
Click Here for More Articles on WAITRESS

BWW TV: Joey McIntyre & Eddie Jemison Dish on Their WAITRESS Debuts!

Jan. 29, 2019  

Joey McIntyre is set to don the white coat of Dr. Pomatter in Waitress next week (Monday February 4), starring through April 7. Eddie Jemison, who played Ogie in the 2007 film of Waitress, is set to make his Broadway debut in the role beginning on February 11 and playing through April 28. The duo just met the press and we're taking you inside the big day below!

Sara Bareilles and Tony Award winner Gavin Creel currently star in the show as Jenna and Dr. Pomatter, respectively, until February 3.

Joey McIntyre grew up four blocks away from the oldest community theatre in America, The Footlight Club in Boston, where at 8 years old, he made his debut as Winthrop in The Music Man. When he was 12, his community theatre career was held up by an audition for New Kids on the Block - the original Boy Band. A very long story short, the band went on to sell over 80 million records and have sold out arenas around the world. They continue to do so today. Joey has also enjoyed success as a solo recording artist, including the Top Ten hit "Stay the Same" on Columbia Records. As an actor, Joey has been seen on TV and film including Matt in the film version of "The Fantasticks", David E. Kelly's "Boston Public", "The McCarthys" on CBS, and Paul Fieg's "The Heat" with Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy.

Through it all, his heart has always lead him back into the theatre - as Fiyero in Wicked on Broadway alongside Idina Menzel, Off-Broadway in Tick, Tick, Boom and more than a few regional pieces - most recently playing Pseudolus in Forum at the Garry Marshall Theatre in Burbank and the Emcee in Cabaret. Joey just finished playing "Johnny" in the Broadway workshop of The Wanderer about the life and music of Dion DiMucci.

Eddie Jemison is a veteran of the Chicago Theatre scene. He made his Looking Glass Theatre debut in 2017 in Life Sucks. Past Chicago performances include Two Gentleman of Verona (Chicago Shakespeare Theater), Only Kidding (Wisdom Bridge Theater) and Wizards of Quiz (National Jewish Theater-Jeff Award Nomination). Film credits include: Ocean's Eleven, Twelve and Thirteen,Waitress, The Punisher, and King of Herrings (New Orleans and Phoenix Film Festival Laurel Winner) which he wrote and co-directed. Eddie was a regular on HBO's "Hung" and currently recurs on the CW series, "iZombie" as well as two seasons on the NBC hit series, "Chicago Med."

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "?The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying run-in with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

BWW TV: Joey McIntyre & Eddie Jemison Dish on Their WAITRESS Debuts!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author TV - Press Previews

Can't wait for what's up next? BroadwayWorld is giving you an inside look at the shows to come!

  • BWW TV: Joey McIntyre & Eddie Jemison Dish on Their WAITRESS Debuts!
  • BWW TV: Watch Carmen Cusack & More Preview Encores! CALL ME MADAM
  • BWW TV: C-c-c-c'mon and and Meet the Cast of BE MORE CHILL as They Get Ready for Broadway!
  • BWW TV: RENT Role Swap? Find Out Which Characters the Cast Wants to Play!
  • BWW TV: How Do You Measure a Song? RENT Company Picks Their Favorite Musical Moments!
  • BWW TV: Travel Back to the 60's with a Sneak Peek of MY VERY OWN BRITISH INVASION at Paper Mill Playhouse!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE