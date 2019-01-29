BWW TV: Joey McIntyre & Eddie Jemison Dish on Their WAITRESS Debuts!

Joey McIntyre is set to don the white coat of Dr. Pomatter in Waitress next week (Monday February 4), starring through April 7. Eddie Jemison, who played Ogie in the 2007 film of Waitress, is set to make his Broadway debut in the role beginning on February 11 and playing through April 28. The duo just met the press and we're taking you inside the big day below!

Sara Bareilles and Tony Award winner Gavin Creel currently star in the show as Jenna and Dr. Pomatter, respectively, until February 3.

Joey McIntyre grew up four blocks away from the oldest community theatre in America, The Footlight Club in Boston, where at 8 years old, he made his debut as Winthrop in The Music Man. When he was 12, his community theatre career was held up by an audition for New Kids on the Block - the original Boy Band. A very long story short, the band went on to sell over 80 million records and have sold out arenas around the world. They continue to do so today. Joey has also enjoyed success as a solo recording artist, including the Top Ten hit "Stay the Same" on Columbia Records. As an actor, Joey has been seen on TV and film including Matt in the film version of "The Fantasticks", David E. Kelly's "Boston Public", "The McCarthys" on CBS, and Paul Fieg's "The Heat" with Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy.

Through it all, his heart has always lead him back into the theatre - as Fiyero in Wicked on Broadway alongside Idina Menzel, Off-Broadway in Tick, Tick, Boom and more than a few regional pieces - most recently playing Pseudolus in Forum at the Garry Marshall Theatre in Burbank and the Emcee in Cabaret. Joey just finished playing "Johnny" in the Broadway workshop of The Wanderer about the life and music of Dion DiMucci.

Eddie Jemison is a veteran of the Chicago Theatre scene. He made his Looking Glass Theatre debut in 2017 in Life Sucks. Past Chicago performances include Two Gentleman of Verona (Chicago Shakespeare Theater), Only Kidding (Wisdom Bridge Theater) and Wizards of Quiz (National Jewish Theater-Jeff Award Nomination). Film credits include: Ocean's Eleven, Twelve and Thirteen,Waitress, The Punisher, and King of Herrings (New Orleans and Phoenix Film Festival Laurel Winner) which he wrote and co-directed. Eddie was a regular on HBO's "Hung" and currently recurs on the CW series, "iZombie" as well as two seasons on the NBC hit series, "Chicago Med."

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "?The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying run-in with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

