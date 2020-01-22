BWW TV: Go Inside Opening Night of A SOLDIER'S PLAY with David Alan Grier, Blair Underwood & More!

The American Airlines Theatre was the place to be last night as Charles Fuller's A Soldier's Play finally opened last night on Broadway, almost four decades after it premiered off Broadway.

"The reason I wanted to do it was to get to speak these words that Charles Fuller wrote. We get to mine and uncover themes of racism, identity, love of country, an hatred of self," says leading man Blair Underwood. "To be able to do that in such an incredible play, that has won a Pulitzer for a good reason... it's exciting every night."

A Soldier's Play also stars David Alan Grier, Nnamdi Asomugha, Jerry O'Connell, McKinley Belcher III, Rob Demery, Jared Grimes, Billy Eugene Jones, Nate Mann, Warner Miller, J. Alphonse Nicholson and Lee Aaron Rosen.

1944. A black Sergeant is murdered on a Louisiana Army base, and one tenacious investigator must race against his white leadership to unravel the crime before they unravel him. A hair-raising drama that reverberates with the "authentic and exciting pulse" (Ben Brantley, The New York Times) of mystery, Charles Fuller's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece rockets onto Broadway for the first time, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun).





