BWW TV: Go Behind the Scenes of the SIX Photoshoot

Apr. 26, 2019  

Chicago Shakespeare Theater stages the new musical SIX, written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, which makes its North American premiere in The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare, May 14-June 30, 2019. The six wives of King Henry VIII headline an electrifying pop-concert spectacle-flipping the narrative on the one-sided story from our history books. After its runaway debut at Edinburgh Festival Fringe and a sold-out UK tour, the musical phenomenon is now taking London by storm with an open-ended run on the West End, now nominated for five Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical.

Get a sneak peek at the cast below with a behind the scenes photoshoot video!

Directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, the Chicago Shakespeare production will feature Adrianna Hicks(Aragon), Andrea Macasaet (Boleyn), Abby Mueller (Seymour), Brittney Mack (Cleves), Samantha Pauly(Howard), and Anna Uzele (Parr). Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert and Mallory Maedke have been cast as the Alternate Queens.

For more information, visit www.chicagoshakes.com/SIX

Photo by Jeff Sciortino

BWW TV: Go Behind the Scenes of the SIX Photoshoot
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • BWW TV: Watch New Highlights of Will Chase & Corbin Bleu in KISS ME, KATE
  • BWW TV: Go Behind the Scenes of the SIX Photoshoot
  • BWW TV: BEETLEJUICE's Kelvin Moon Loh Takes Over Instagram For Opening Night!
  • BWW TV: Meet the Cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
  • #TBT: WAITRESS Opens Up On Broadway!
  • BWW TV: TOOTSIE's Dorothy Michaels Takes Over TV!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup