BWW TV: Find Out What Everybody's Taking About on the Red Carpet for EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE!

Award-winning five-star hit musical, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, held a special VIP invitation-only screening just last week, in advance of public screenings on November 7, 11 and 14 in cinemas nationwide. For cinema information and ticket purchase, visit: www.jamieincinemas.com

Special guests included: Jamie Campbell and his mother Margaret, lead producer Nica Burns, writer Tom MacRae, director Jonathan Butterell and celebrity guests including Jane Krakowski, Jenna Russell, Sally Ann Triplett, Jose Llana and drag performers Alexis Michelle and Paige Turner.

Inspired by a true story, winner of three WhatsOnStage Awards including Best New Musical and nominated for five Olivier Awards, this funny, fabulous musical sensation has thrilled audiences and critics alike since opening in 2017. Fresh and contemporary with an extraordinary mother and son relationship at its center, Everybody's Talking About Jamie celebrates acceptance, belonging, the power of unconditional love of a mother for her child and how good life is when everybody is the best they can be.

Jamie New is a 16-year-old from Sheffield, England who doesn't quite fit in. Supported by his brilliant, loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and we're taking you to the red carpet below!



Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

