BWW TV: Check Out STOMP's Unique Piece Created for the US Open!

ESPN producer Jamie Reynolds was looking for a sonic experience for fans at home. STOMP creators, Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas, ESPN, and The US Open collaborated to produce unique video pieces using familiar sounds of the Open like the bounce of a tennis ball, the "whoosh" of the opening of a can of tennis balls, all with STOMP's unique humor and style.

The US Open runs through September 13 and can be seen on ESPN2.

Matchboxes, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters and more fill the stage with energizing beats at STOMP, the inventive and invigorating stage show that's dance, music and theatrical performance blended together in one electrifying rhythm. Stomp has been packing in audiences at the Orpheum Theatre since 1994, and is still running strong.

Stomp is one of New York's unique entertainment experiences. A rotating cast of eight energetic young performers create rhythms and, yes, music, with their hands and feet and all manner of noisy objects, such as hammers, garbage can lids, buckets, and so on. Their technical skill is truly awesome: this perfectly synchronized ballet of juggled sticks, drums, and what-have-you is indeed thrilling to witness. Music, Dance, Theatre, Choreography or Performance Art? All of the above! Or is it none of the above. Well, both are sort of right... In a way.

STOMP is a movement, of bodies, objects, sounds - even abstract ideas. But what makes it so appealing is that the cast uses everyday objects, but in non-traditional ways. There's no speech, no dialogue, not even a plot.



