BWW TV: Broadway Get Ready to Battle! Go Inside Rehearsals for Idina Menzel's A BroaderWay Karaoke Benefit

Next Monday, May 21 (7:30pm), Broadway will battle it out at the 6th Annual Karaoke Benefit- a spectacular show of unpredictable karaoke to support A BroaderWay Foundation, founded by Idina Menzel.

New to the event this year, cast members from The Lion King, Frozen, SpongeBob SquarePants and Hello, Dolly! will compete to be crowned "A BroaderWay Karaoke Champion 2018". The show will take place at the PlayStation Theatre (1515 Broadway). For tickets, CLICK HERE!

A BroaderWay Foundation (ABW)...created in 2010 by Idina Menzel is dedicated to offering girls from urban communities an outlet for self-expression and creativity through arts-centered programs. The emphasis is on building self-esteem, developing leadership qualities and striving for personal and social achievement. Menzel herself tells us more about the special event here.

As the casts get ready for the big night, we're taking a closer look at what they are preparing for the big battle! Go inside rehearsals with the casts of The Lion King (L Steven Taylor, Bonita Hamilton, Jamal Lee Harris, Bongi Duma, Brian Binion, Lawrence Alexander, Christopher Freeman, Nhlanhla Ngobeni), Frozen (Ashley Blanchet, Brooklyn Nelson, Synthia Link, Jeremy Davis, Aisha Jackson , Zach Hess, Lauren Chapman), Hello, Dolly! (Aaron Kaburick, Christian Dante White) and SpongeBob SquarePants (Abby C. Smith, Gaelen Gilliland, Kelvin Moon Loh, Juliane Godfrey) below!

