NEW YORK CITY
Click Here for More Articles on NEW YORK CITY

BWW TV: Billy Stritch Discusses his Love-Filled MY WINTER VALENTINE At Birdland

Feb. 14, 2019  

The one and only Billy Stritch brings his MY WINTER VALENTINE to the Birdland Theater at Birdland Jazz, February 13-16. The show will feature guest artists Gabrielle Stravelli, Sally Mayes, Aisha de Haas, and Lillias White, with Michael O'Brien on bass and David Meade on drums.

I sat down with Stritch in his dressing room at Birdland for a love-filled chat. Check out the video below!

MY WINTER VALENTINE will play at Birdland Feb. 13-16 on 7:00 PM with a second show at 9:45 PM on Feb. 14. For tickets and information, visit birdlandjazz.com.

BWW TV: Billy Stritch Discusses his Love-Filled MY WINTER VALENTINE At Birdland
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles

From This Author Eugene Ebner

Eugene Ebner is an experienced vocal entertainer, reporter and TV host. Eugene and his husband Paul Page are the owners of Ebner-Page Productions, which produces (read more...)

  • BWW TV: Billy Stritch Discusses his Love-Filled MY WINTER VALENTINE At Birdland
  • BWW TV: Charles Busch Connects to His New York Roots in His Latest Show at Feinstein's/54 Below
  • BWW TV: Jennifer Roberts Celebrates Her Love For Sheldon Harnick at The Laurie Beechman Theatre
  • BWW TV: Ann Hampton Callaway and Billy Stritch Celebrate the Music of Linda Ronstadt at Birdland
  • BWW TV: Cabaret Producer and Host Stephen Hanks Talks Upcoming CABARET CAMPAIGNS: RIDE THE BLUE WAVE Victory Shows at Don't Tell Mama
  • BWW TV: Dawn Derow Discusses Her Award-Nominated MY SHIP: SONGS FROM 1941 Before Her Beechman Return on January 5

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE