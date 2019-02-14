Click Here for More Articles on NEW YORK CITY
BWW TV: Billy Stritch Discusses his Love-Filled MY WINTER VALENTINE At Birdland
The one and only Billy Stritch brings his MY WINTER VALENTINE to the Birdland Theater at Birdland Jazz, February 13-16. The show will feature guest artists Gabrielle Stravelli, Sally Mayes, Aisha de Haas, and Lillias White, with Michael O'Brien on bass and David Meade on drums.
I sat down with Stritch in his dressing room at Birdland for a love-filled chat. Check out the video below!
MY WINTER VALENTINE will play at Birdland Feb. 13-16 on 7:00 PM with a second show at 9:45 PM on Feb. 14. For tickets and information, visit birdlandjazz.com.
