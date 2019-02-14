BWW TV: Billy Stritch Discusses his Love-Filled MY WINTER VALENTINE At Birdland

Click Here for More Articles on NEW YORK CITY

The one and only Billy Stritch brings his MY WINTER VALENTINE to the Birdland Theater at Birdland Jazz, February 13-16. The show will feature guest artists Gabrielle Stravelli, Sally Mayes, Aisha de Haas, and Lillias White, with Michael O'Brien on bass and David Meade on drums.

I sat down with Stritch in his dressing room at Birdland for a love-filled chat. Check out the video below!

MY WINTER VALENTINE will play at Birdland Feb. 13-16 on 7:00 PM with a second show at 9:45 PM on Feb. 14. For tickets and information, visit birdlandjazz.com.

