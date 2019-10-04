BWW TV: Adrienne Warren & Company Get Ready to Bring TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL to Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

And it's rollin', rollin' rollin' into the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL will begin performances on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street) on Saturday, October 12, 2019 with an opening night set for Thursday, November 7, 2019.

Adrienne Warren leads the cast in in the title role, with Daniel J. Watts (Hamilton) as Ike, Dawnn Lewis (The Wiz) as Zelma, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Tina Turner (At Some Performances) (Broadway Debut), Myra Lucretia Taylor(Nine) as Gran Georgeanna.

A new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL received its world premiere in April 2018 at the Aldwych Theatre in London where it opened to five-star reviews and continues playing to sold out houses. The West End production is now booking through January 11, 2020. A German production also opened in Spring 2019 at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg.

Warren and company met with the press today to talk about getting the new musical ready for Broadway. Hear what they had to say below!





