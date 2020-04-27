BROADWAY REWIND
Click Here for More Articles on BROADWAY REWIND

BWW Rewind: Watch Songs from Laura Benanti's Broadway Debut in THE SOUND OF MUSIC!

Article Pixel Apr. 27, 2020  

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 1999, when Laura Benanti took over the role of Maria from Rebecca Luker in The Sound of Music. Benanti, who made her Broadway debut the previous year as Luker's understudy, was 19 years old. The revival ran for over a year at the Martin Beck Theatre (now the Al Hirschfeld Theatre), where it opened in March 1998.

Check out clips of Benanti in action below!

BWW Rewind: Watch Songs from Laura Benanti's Broadway Debut in THE SOUND OF MUSIC!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV

  • BWW Exclusive: Get Fit in 15 with a Minimalist Workout from Mark Fisher Fitness Trainer Harold Gibbons!
  • BWW TV: SING STREET to Be Featured on New Digital Series CBS SUNDAY MORNING - SUNDAY MATINEE
  • BWW TV: Andrew Lloyd Webber Unveils Highlights From 'Cadenza Challenge'
  • BWW TV: The Kid Critics Make Picks for What to Watch from Home!