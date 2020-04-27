BWW Rewind: Watch Songs from Laura Benanti's Broadway Debut in THE SOUND OF MUSIC!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 1999, when Laura Benanti took over the role of Maria from Rebecca Luker in The Sound of Music. Benanti, who made her Broadway debut the previous year as Luker's understudy, was 19 years old. The revival ran for over a year at the Martin Beck Theatre (now the Al Hirschfeld Theatre), where it opened in March 1998.

Check out clips of Benanti in action below!





