BWW Review: Town Hall's BROADWAY BY THE YEAR® Brings Us On a Nostalgic Ride

They say the neon lights are bright on Broadway. On May 23, 2022, Town Hall's tribute to show business of the past-BROADWAY BY THE YEAR-proved just that. From the glitz and glamour of the musical revue, to updated standards from beloved jukebox musicals, this one-night-only spectacle delivered on powerhouse vocalists, exciting dance numbers, and a celebration of "everything old is new again."

Indeed it is.

Created, written, directed, and hosted by Scott Siegel, Act 1 was dedicated to the musical revue. Melissa Errico singing "Confession" from The Band Wagon Revue was an early standout in the show. Imbued with glamour reminiscent of a Ziegfeld Girl and the chutzpah of a modern entertainer, Errico delighted with her sweet, dulcet tones and charismatic storytelling. Performances in Act 1 ranged from throwback song-and-dance numbers-"A Pretty Girl is Like a Melody" with John Easterlin & The BBTY Dance Group-to intimate solo numbers-"Brother, Can You Spare A Dime?"-with Ryan Knowles. But the true star of Act I was Haley Swindal singing "Losing My Mind". With a quiet confidence and magnificent vocals, Swindal truly went through the emotional journey the song requires. It was lovely.

Act 2 brought yesterday into the present day with tributes to the modern jukebox musical. Ryan Knowles delighted with "Everything Old is New Again" and 18-year-old phenom Anais Reno captivated a bevy of new fans with "Caravan". With a sage voice beyond her years, you can easily hear Reno's influences are steeped in rich jazz standards, her voice deep and sophisticated, like velvet. But the star of the show was, without question, Tony Danza. Looking like the ever-perfect modern gentleman, Danza is a showman through and through. Sharing his deep love and admiration for old Blue Eyes, Frank Sinatra, Danza sang and tap-danced to "How About You?" and took a more reflective approach with "Angel Eyes". His voice and showmanship is a welcome reminder of why the standards are just that-because they're timeless.

The night was joy-filled; a reminder to celebrate the very best of musical theatre whenever you can. My one wish is that the show had followed more of a chronological, linear progression. It would have been nice to more easily trace the evolution and the birth of the jukebox musicalmusical revue. Alas, joy for joy's sake? Never a bad thing.

Don't miss the next installment of BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: "Almost on Broadway!" on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 8pm!

Photo Credit: Sachyn Mital