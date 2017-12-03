BWW Review: Lesli Margherita's a Riot in Matthew Lombardo's Grinch Spoof WHO'S HOLIDAY

Dec. 3, 2017  

Don't be fooled. That familiar-sounding melody played at the top of Matthew Lombardo's hilariously subversive WHO'S HOLIDAY is not "Welcome Christmas," the joyous chorale from the beloved television adaptation of Dr. Seuss' equally beloved "How The Grinch Stole Christmas."

BWW Review: Lesli Margherita's a Riot in Matthew Lombardo's Grinch Spoof WHO'S HOLIDAY
Lesli Margherita (Photo: Carol Rosegg)

It is, as any theatre-goer well versed in copywrite law will recognize, a carefully crafted imitation retaining just enough of the original to nostalgically warm hearts, while changing enough to keep the author out of court.

It didn't quite work out that way the first time around. Last year the playwright's clever solo comedy that has a 45-year-old Cindy Lou Who recalling her lifetime of disappointments before hosting a Christmas gathering in her trailer home was announced for a run at New World Stages starring Jennifer Simard.

But what played instead, albeit at a different venue, was Lombardo v. Dr. Seuss Enterprises, a case involving the issue of copywritten material used as the subject of parody.

With the playwright emerging victorious, Lombardo's spoof, written in rhyming couplets, finally gets its world premiere; now at The Westside Theatre and starring Olivier Award winner and top-shelf Broadway clown Lesli Margherita.

Set designer David Gallo provides a gloriously tacky Bullet trailer interior, spruced up for the holidays, as is our hostess, courtesy of costume designer Jess Goldstein.

When you all saw me last, I was two, maybe three.

Twas the night I met Santa, or so he told me.

BWW Review: Lesli Margherita's a Riot in Matthew Lombardo's Grinch Spoof WHO'S HOLIDAY
Lesli Margherita
(Photo: Carol Rosegg)

Though the years haven't been kind to Cindy Lou, who now resides on the snowy hills of Mount Crumpit, the booze-guzzling, cigarette sucking bleached blonde stays lovably upbeat.

In case you were wondering, yes, grownup Cindy Lou did wind up having a sexual relationship with The Grinch (When he first took it out, I almost ran 'way / Cause that thing 'tween his legs grew three sizes that day!), and even married him after becoming pregnant, but their ill-advised romance did not end happily.

I need to cheer myself up. I'll just take out my stash.

Have any of you smoked a pipe filled with Who Hash?

Under Carl Andress' direction, Margherita is a comical riot, shining with moxie-laden tastelessness and irreverence. She engages front row audience members, sings with gutsy verve and even raps a bit.

After an hour of lunacy, a sweet, sentiment ending is added, sending audience members off with a warm smile and probably exhausted from laughter.

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Michael Dale

Michael Dale After 20-odd years singing, dancing and acting in dinner theatres, summer stocks and the ever-popular audience participation murder mysteries (try improvising with audiences after they?ve (read more...)

  • BWW Review: Lesli Margherita's a Riot in Matthew Lombardo's Grinch Spoof WHO'S HOLIDAY
  • BWW Review: Beau Willimon's THE PARISIAN WOMAN Has Uma Thurman Seeking Pleasure and Power in Trump's Washington
  • BWW Review: Steve Martin's Hilarious METEOR SHOWER is Undiluted Surrealist Vaudeville
  • BWW Review: Company XIV's Erotic Holiday Treat NUTCRACKER ROUGE Christens Their New Brooklyn Home
  • BWW Review: Sarah DeLappe's Pulitzer Finalist THE WOLVES Moves To Lincoln Center
  • BWW Review: Jocelyn Bioh's SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Addresses Issues of Beauty and Skin Tone

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com