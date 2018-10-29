BWW Review: A VERY WICKED HALLOWEEN Reminds Us How We've Been Changed 'For Good'

To celebrate Wicked's 15th Anniversary on Broadway, NBC threw a Halloween party for the ages with "A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway." Hosted by Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, the event featured performances from Adam Lambert, Pentatonix, and Ariana Grande.

Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth kicked off the event welcoming everyone to the celebration of one of the most beloved musicals of all time. Chenoweth asks, "It's good to see us, isn't it?" and it really was.

The event begins with the current company of Wicked performing "One Short Day" on the Gershwin Theater stage. Even after fifteen years, the magic on the stage isn't lost as the company performs adorned in their greatest green garb. Jessica Vosk as Elphaba and Amanda Jane Cooper as Glinda deliver captivating performances that prove that even after fifteen years, the talent holds up night after night.

Adam Lambert--who most non-Broadway people wouldn't know played Fiyero in the first national tour--and Ledisi perform "As Long As Your Mine." Their pairing and incredible voices make for a very powerful edition of this underrated Wicked song.

That performance was followed by a montage of productions of Wicked all around the world, including Brazil, Germany, Japan, Sydney, Auckland, Singapore, London, Mexico, Switzerland, South Korea, and the Netherlands. Hearing some of the show's songs sung in different languages and in different accents was a beautiful reminder of the impact the show has had globally.

Next up none other than G(a)linda herself, Kristin Chenoweth, singing Popular. Chenoweth picked up right where she left off, singing the song full of personality-and a lot of pointing. She owns her popular, even taking an audience member's phone for a selfie.

Chenoweth reminds the audience that she's "still got it" after doing the signature Glinda dance move. In true Glinda style, she even has a man carry her through the audience! After asking for wind machines and not getting them do to "cutbacks, even in Oz," Chenoweth ends the performance by picking out an audience member dressed as Boq to help her bless the audience and drop pink confetti into the crowd.

Pentatonix are up next singing their version of "What is This Feeling?" They are perfect for this song, because the groups varied sounds and voices. You almost forget there are only five of them singing and not a whole company. I think this performance demonstrated how a Capella can provide a different spin on a song. It was fun and entertaining and further demonstrates why Pentatonix are the kings and queens of a Capella.

Idina Menzel sang next, giving the audience a pop-rendition of "Defying Gravity," one of the most iconic songs in recent Broadway history. She reminds us that she is able to still hold the same magic of her original performance, because well, she's Idina Menzel. Her performance was a lot less theatrical than Chenoweth's, but equally as impactful. Menzel has the ability to put an incredible amount of emotion into a song, and even without being lifted into the sky, she still made us feel like we could fly.

Kristin Chenoweth then shares an adorable photo of a nin e-year old Ariana Grande visiting her at Wicked, she introduces her for the next song. Grande proves her Broadway roots with a powerful performance of "The Wizard and I," with her added style to it. You can truly feel her excitement to be on this stage celebrating a show that has impacted her the way it has impacted all of us these past fifteen years.

The moment we all waited for ended the special, Idina and Kristin sang the ballad of friendship, "For Good," along with countless other Broadway Elphabas and Glindas. The respective pairs sang to their partners, and I am not going to lie and say I didn't cry. It was an incredibly moving performance that reminds viewers of one of the most powerful moments of the show. "For Good" is a love song about the love you have for a friend who makes you a better person, and these performers have made our lives better with their incredible performances over the years.

"A Very Wicked Halloween" filled me with the same sense of excitement that hearing the cast recording the first time did. "Wicked" was the first musical I ever saw over fourteen years ago, and all these years later, it still gives me chills to hear the songs and see the impact the show has had on people all over the world. I'm grateful for a show like "Wicked" and for the chance to see the original magic brought back to life in a special like this one. Many lives have been impacted and changed "for good" thanks to "Wicked" and tonight's event was further evidence of that.

Photo Credit: Eric Liebowitz/NBC

Related Articles