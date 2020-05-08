BWW Recap: THE GOOD FIGHT – Domination, Divorce and Diane in Latex

The Good Fight isn't afraid to tackle large issues and hot topics, so it's no surprise the show decided to take a stab at a controversial play in this week's episode. "The Gang is Satirized and Doesn't Like It" focuses on an associate who was previously fired from RBL for drug use and writes "C**cksucker in Chains," a play that satirizes the firm and several of its partners.

New York theater audiences may find the play similar to Jeremy O. Harris' "Slave Play," for it deals with interracial couples, power relations and sex. It is first brought to the partner's attention with a client states the details of his divorce case are featured in the play and tries to sue for defamation.

Meanwhile, Diane keeps trying to get to the bottom of Memo 618. The scene with her and Jay from last week continues, with Jay explaining STR Laurie's Head of Litigation, Bryan Kneef, is behind the malware blocking Diane's computer from investigating the memo. She is then immediately brought upstairs into a meeting with the STR team, including Bryan, who claims Diane is poaching his clients.

Jay looks into Bryan's background and finds a case he worked on does not have a docket number. The case with over $800,000 worth of billable hours just disappeared. The wrongful death suit never reached a settlement and the judge never returned from recess. However, when Diane tries to search the law the judge cited for the recess, she finds herself just going in circles.

She then tries to go to the opposing counsel, the sleezy Gabe Kovac, to see if he knows anything about the corruption. His client, whose husband was killed, is in the process of suing him for ineffective assistance, so Diane offers to represent him, pro bono.

At the theater, several employees of the firm see the play, which includes a character based on Adrian craving domination from a character based on Diane, and a character based on Liz claiming she will protect her father despite him sexually assaulting his secretaries. At a deposition, the playwright and former associate, Jumaane Jenkins, offers to take out specific details pertaining to the divorce case, but Adrian and Liz want to shut the play down - even if it isn't in their client's best interest. When Jumaane asks Adrian if he is using the lawsuit as a means to silence his voice, Adrian's client decides he wants to drop the suit.

The play's characterizations of various partners follow them and at one point, converse with their real-life counterparts: Diane about her intimacy with Kurt, Julius about being an honest judge and Liz about workplace relationships with an employee.

Diane subpoenas Bryan regarding her case with Gabe, but he doesn't comply. She then lays out everything she knows about Memo 618, including how it acts as a get-out-of-jail-free cards for rich and powerful clients and they can use it to end a lawsuit if they think the judge will rule against them. The case against Gabe is settled and his client is paid out for the original wrongful death suit. As a gift for her representation, Gabe leaves a cagced toucan on Diane's desk.

Diane's husband, Kurt, makes several appearances throughout this episode, with the two working on their love life. He's mostly seen in intimate scenes with Diane, including after she takes inspiration from her character in the play and wears a latex suit. However, he gets "a visitor" while at work at the Department of Veterans Affairs who advises he talk to his wife, stating that because she's not a government employee, she isn't covered by whistleblower protection. Diane is concerned by the mysterious man and decides to end her investigation in Memo 618.

