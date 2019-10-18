BWW Readers Respond to THE PROM T-Shirt Dress Code Violation
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, a New Jersey middle schooler and her mother are fighting back after the student was punished for wearing a t-shirt from Broadway's The Prom to school. According to the parent, the student was issued a dress code violation after wearing a souvenir shirt from the musical sporting the phrase, "We Are All Lesbians" to school. We asked BroadwayWorld readers to speak up about their opinions on this decision; check out some of the standout answers below!
The school's guidance counselor pointed to rules that prohibit "inappropriate language and hate speech" on school grounds as the reason for the violation. The school's principal explained the school's decision to the student's mother, Gwen Wu, stating that the shirt was "disruptive to the learning environment" and could potentially lead to the student becoming a target for harassment.
We need Broadway stars to teach THAT school a lesson- Brenna O'connor (@BrennaO67525342) October 12, 2019
I feel like this is a clear reason why we need @ThePromMusical in the first place. #Acceptance and #Tolerance. Let's make rainbow dreams come true and bring this gem of a show back to the big white way, shall we? a??i??- Nichole (@SquirelzNL) October 11, 2019
October 11, 2019
I'm screaming I'm so angry- Rhiannon Loua (@Broadwayisdope) October 11, 2019
this is why we need #ThePromMusical !!!!- jordan (@goldstarparr) October 11, 2019
I guess The Prom now has fodder for a sequel.- kimkorson (@kimkorson) October 11, 2019
this has me fuming- lexy loves sid from hhn29 ??a??i?? (@oorange_juicee) October 11, 2019
this has the most big dumb ironic energy & it's both my favorite and my least favorite thing- gina bb21 ? (@gapphos) October 11, 2019
Good God, REALLY?!? We live in a Boston suburb and our middle schooler wears her t-shirts from The Prom, Kinky Boots & Hedwig and the Angry Inch. This story is exactly WHY The Prom was written in the first place!- Kersti (@Kerstigirl) October 11, 2019
