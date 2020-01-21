Readers Respond

BWW Readers Name The Top Jukebox Musical!

Article Pixel Jan. 21, 2020  

We asked, and you answered! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, reliable sources have reported to BroadwayWorld that the Britney Spears musical Once Upon A One More Time will begin Broadway previews at the Marquis Theatre on June 26th, 2020, with an official opening night set for July 30th. To celebrate, we asked BroadwayWorld readers to determine what the best jukebox musical is with the help of our very own bracket! Now we've gathered some of the most popular answers for your to enjoy, from classics like Jersey Boys and Mamma Mia to newer additions like Head Over Heels and Jagged Little Pill. Get a look at all of the picks below!

HEAD OVER HEELS

@bouquetofheather on Instagram - "Head Over Heels is the only correct answer here."

& JULIET

@adelaidewillert on Instagram - "&Juliet is PHENOMENAL"

MOULIN ROUGE

@jennajersen on Instagram - "100% Moulin Rouge"

@oliviakhouw on Instagram - "MOULIN ROUGEEEEEE"

@rachelelouis on Instagram - "Moulin Rouge!!!!"

MAMMA MIA!

@elisecork on Instagram - "MAMMA MIA BEATS ALL"

@_mnadroj on Instagram - "WE ALL KNOW MAMMA MIA IS THE QUEEN OF JUKEBOX MUSICALS"

@dianathespiangirl on Instagram - "If Mamma Mia doesn't win then ur all lying to yourselves"

@_bellamarshall_ on Instagram - "mamma mia!!"

CRUEL INTENTIONS

JAGGED LITTLE PILL

@emma_majewski on Instagram - "JAGGED!"

BEAUTIFUL

@baileyonbway on Instagram - "Beautiful!! Hands down!!"

@broadwaypostgazette on Instagram - "Beautiful wins"

BAT OUT OF HELL

@crissyjenna on Instagram - "Bat Out of Hell."

@rowan.the.noodle on Instagram - "Bat out of Hell 100%"

JERSEY BOYS

@hi.im.dheril on Instagram - "Jersey boys!!!! Jersey boys !!!!"



